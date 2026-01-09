This compact Sony mirrorless camera + lens is now yours for just over £600!

If you're looking for a mirrorless camera that's compact, easy to use and delivers great image quality, this deal is hard to ignore.

The Sony A6100A + 16-50mm Power Zoom Lens is now available for £611 at Argos – saving you £108 on the camera's original price tag of £719.

We rated the brilliant Sony A6100 as one of the best cheap cameras – and that's before this discount! (Note that the A6100A is identical to the original A6100, but now comes with an external BC-TRW battery charger rather than charging internally.)

At just 396 grams (14.0 oz) with the battery and memory card included, the Sony A6100A is ideal if you're looking for a lightweight and versatile camera that won't hold you back.

The A6100A is a mirrorless camera with a 24.2MP APS-C sensor and features real-time tracking AF (autofocus) – perfect for capturing sharp shots of moving subjects like fast-paced street scenes.

The 180° flip-up screen makes it a solid option for selfies or travel vlogging, and with 4K video at 30p your travel clips will look polished and smooth. Its battery life is excellent, too, offering over 400 shots per charge.

While the A6100A is not weather-sealed and lacks in-body stabilization, for most travelers and beginner photographers, these trade-offs are minimal (and using a mini tripod or stabilized lenses is an easy workaround for the latter point).

This camera is genuinely fun to shoot with, and with this deal, you also get a versatile lens for just over £600!

You might also like…

Check out the best lenses for Sony A6000 cameras to find the perfect match, or take a look at the best Sony lenses across the entire range.