27 miles, two days, and one Nikon Zfc. I pushed this cheap retro camera to its limit on the streets of New York

I spent two days photographing the streets of New York City with the Nikon Zfc in tow, and had an absolute blast. I was in ‘The Big Apple’ for an Evoto AI press conference, and knew I’d have a little time to get out and about with a camera. However, as much as I love my Nikon Z8, I didn’t fancy lugging around well over 1kg (2lb) of camera and lens, not to mention courting the unwanted attention that a large camera body inherently brings.

What I needed was a small crop-sensor camera I could carry around all day, and Nikon offered to loan me a device. The obvious choice was the Nikon Z50 II, the ‘Big N’s’ most technically advanced APS-C mirrorless camera, but I’ve always had a huge soft spot for retro cameras, and the Nikon Zfc in particular.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Harris)

I reviewed the Nikon Zfc very favorably when it launched, and despite the Nikon Zf just about pipping it to the post in the looks department, I still rate the Zfc as the second-best SLR-style mirrorless camera money can buy. And it’s the Black Edition that I adore most. However, not only was the Nikon Zfc released way back in 2021, but I consider it 2019 technology, given that it’s essentially a re-skinned Nikon Z50 from 2019.

This provided me with a very interesting prospect: is the Nikon Zfc worth buying as it fast approaches its fifth year in Nikon’s line-up? Both the Nikon Z50 II’s release and the Zfc’s age have created a huge appetite for a Nikon Zfc II, and while the smart play might be to wait for the presumably inevitable second coming, you can pick up the Zfc for an exceedingly good price nowadays. Heck, during October’s Amazon Prime Day, the price was slashed to £535 (approximately $726 / AU$1,026). And on the used market, prices are even lower.

You see, the thing about Nikon’s APS-C cameras (in fact, all Nikon cameras) that non-Nikon owners might not realise is that, despite the ‘Big N’s’ not-cool reputation among some younger photographers (although not in South Korea apparently), Nikon cameras always boast incredible image quality. In fact, I’ve heard/seen countless comments in person and online, where first-time Nikon users have been floored by the quality of the JPEG and RAW files, the quality of the color science (especially the greens), and the pliability of images in photo editing software. So, while the Nikon Zfc’s tech is behind the curve, I did not doubt that the imagery I was going to get out of it would be top-tier.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Mike Harris) (Image credit: Mike Harris) (Image credit: Mike Harris) (Image credit: Mike Harris) (Image credit: Mike Harris)

Now, this wasn’t just some 10-minute ramble outside to take a couple of shots. I had two days to myself in NYC, and I fully intended to make the most of every moment. I’d never been to New York before, so I made it my mission to see as much of Manhattan as humanly possible. To do this, I walked. Everywhere. On day one, I covered roughly 12 miles, taking a break in the late afternoon to watch the Mets break their eight-game losing streak by defeating the Texas Rangers, thanks to a 10th-inning home run from Pete Alonso. On day two, I covered 15 miles, and the Nikon Zfc never left my side.

I took two lenses with me: the Nikon Z DX 24mm f/1.7, and the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2. This provided me with a fantastic little 36mm (equivalent) prime for low-light photography and a very versatile 42-113mm (equivalent) zoom. In truth, I barely reached for the prime, spending most of my time with the zoom lens attached. And while the Tamron is a full-frame lens, it’s not particularly big. I could carry the setup around all day, and it was small enough not to draw attention.

What I did struggle with was the Zfc’s distinct lack of a grip. I got around this by always wearing the neck strap, but if I were to own the camera, I think I’d invest in an aftermarket grip attachment. Yes, it would increase the size and weight slightly, but I think it’s a worthwhile compromise to make.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Mike Harris) (Image credit: Mike Harris) (Image credit: Mike Harris) (Image credit: Mike Harris) (Image credit: Mike Harris)

I’m also very much a fan of the Zfc Black. Even small retro cameras can draw attention to themselves, thanks to their vintage good looks, and silver cameras can perpetuate this. An all-black retro camera is more understated, and nobody approached me during my two days capturing the city.

I’d like to say that the tactile retro dials revolutionized the way I capture photographs, but in reality, I set the camera up for back-button focus and operated my settings using the front and rear command wheels, only turning to the top-plate dials when I wanted to change my ISO. I’ve no doubt you could have a lot of fun operating the Zfc like an old-school film camera, but as I was in a new place and with limited time to spare, it wasn’t the time to experiment.

I’m also not sold on the majority of modern lenses for manual operation. Firstly, no Nikon Z lens has an aperture ring, and focus rings tend to be less tactile on modern lenses. That said, Nikon does do a lovely range of special-edition primes in the form of the Nikon 28mm f/2.8 SE and Nikon 40mm f/2 SE, which feature beefy rubber-lined focus rings that are much more fit for purpose.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Mike Harris) (Image credit: Mike Harris) (Image credit: Mike Harris) (Image credit: Mike Harris) (Image credit: Mike Harris) (Image credit: Mike Harris)

So, operating the Nikon Zfc around the streets of New York was ultimately a lot like using any other Nikon Z-Series camera. Obviously, the last-gen, cheaper Zfc cannot hold a candle to my Nikon Z8’s autofocus, but for street photography, that really wasn’t a problem. My biggest gripe was that the aging Zfc and its Expeed 6 image processor felt sluggish. It’s good practice to switch off a mirrorless camera between shots to conserve battery power, and on more than one occasion, I missed the moment while my little old Zfc was firing up.

I also found myself battling with the auto EVF, because I tend to use a hybrid viewfinder/rear LCD approach to framing street shots. With the auto EVF activated, my t-shirt would often trigger the EVF to turn on and the rear LCD to turn off when I was taking photos from the hip. And if I turned either the EVF or rear LCD off, I’d find myself missing one or the other.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Mike Harris) (Image credit: Mike Harris) (Image credit: Mike Harris) (Image credit: Mike Harris) (Image credit: Mike Harris)

Ultimately, though, I had an absolute blast using the Nikon Zfc for street photography in New York. So much so, I didn’t even miss my Nikon Z8. My setup’s light weight meant I could happily carry it around all day, and I remained inconspicuous enough not to draw unwanted attention. While the aging Zfc’s tech could feel a little sluggish at times, it really didn't sully my experience. Autofocus was good enough for street purposes, and the images were as gorgeous and easily pliable in post-production as I'd expected.

Next time, I’d make sure I had a grip attachment, but otherwise, I have no problem recommending the Nikon Zfc for everyday and street photography in 2026. My only reticence would be the dangling carrot that is the rumored Nikon Zfc II, but you’re able to find the Zfc for such a good price, I doubt you’d get buyer’s remorse were a second coming launched tomorrow.

