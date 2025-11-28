There are huge savings on one of the most underrated cameras for video

If there’s one camera that I think deserves far more attention from filmmakers than it gets, it’s the Fujifilm X-H2s. And with Black Friday cutting a whopping £550 off the body-only price – dropping it to £1,949 – I feel it's the right moment to talk about how much of a powerhouse this camera really is for shooting video.

Why should you choose the X-H2s as your next filmmaking camera?

Well, its 26.1MP stacked sensor and X-Processor 5 give it an exceptionally fast readout, which dramatically reduces rolling shutter, making it more reliable even when shooting fast-moving subjects or panning quickly, and this alone puts it ahead of many full-frame rivals.

The X-H2s also goes further with its video formats than many rivals. You get internal 10-bit 4:2:2 capture, full ProRes recording, and the option of shooting up to 6.2K open-gate, 4K 120p slow-motion, and 240fps in Full HD. Plus, inside you have up to 7 stops of in-body image stabilization, all in a body small enough to carry all day.

Autofocus isn’t quite as sticky as some other brands, but it is fast, and I have found it dependable in most situations. A full-size HDMI port makes external monitoring/recording easy, and dual card slots, including CFexpress, mean you can record at the highest data rates. Add Fujifilm’s F-Log2 profile, and you get a wide 14+ stop dynamic range, and you can also use all of Fujifilm’s beloved film simulations when recording video.

The reason the X-H2S is so often overlooked is simple: full-frame bodies dominate the conversation, and APS-C cameras rarely get the respect they deserve. Many filmmakers still instinctively dismiss smaller sensors as a compromise.

But in reality, I think Fujifilm has pushed APS-C to a point where it delivers not only comparable quality, but in many cases a more balanced shooting experience – especially for video. The smaller sensor allows for faster readout speeds, lighter overall setups, and more compact lens options, all while maintaining excellent detail, colour, and dynamic range. The X-H2s proves that APS-C can absolutely hold its own against full-frame for filmmaking.

With today’s Black Friday savings knocking a serious chunk off the price, there has genuinely never been a better time to buy one of the most underrated video cameras.

