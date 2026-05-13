Traditional manual zoom lenses and power zoom optics each have their own unique set of benefits – so Canon launched a lens that can zoom both ways. The Canon RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ is the brand’s first full-frame switchable power zoom.

The compact constant-aperture lens was announced alongside the Canon EOS R6 V, with which it will be available in a kit. You can read our in-depth Canon RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ review here.

The RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ has a W-T marking on the lens. In this position, the lens functions as a power zoom, including the ability to zoom with the zoom toggle on supported bodies (like the R6 V and R50 V) as well as from Canon’s mobile app.

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(Image credit: Canon)

By using the PZ-MZ switch on the side of the lens, photographers can also use the lens with the more traditional manual zoom by twisting the ring. Using that zoom switch locks photographers into the numbered zoom range and vice versa, preventing accidental switches from traditional to power zoom.

The lens – which covers full frame sensors but is also compatible with APS-C, delivering a 32-80mm equivalent zoom range – uses three Nano USM motors. Two motors are for the power zoom and one for autofocus. Canon said that the design – including 13 elements in 11 groups – also minimizes focus breathing.

Stabilization is included – rated for up to six stops on the lens alone and up to eight when used with stabilized camera bodies.

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While the new lens has both internal zoom and internal focus, the design focuses on keeping the lens compact. The lens sits at 98.4mm / 3.87 inches long and it weighs 436g / just under a pound.

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The lens can use 67mm threaded filters and, as part of Canon’s L series, carries the red ring that signifies it is sealed against dust and moisture.

The Canon RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ is expected to begin shipping by the end of June with a list price of $1,399 / £1,399.

The lens will also be available as a kit lens option bundled with the new Canon EOS R6 V, with the bundle retailing for $3,699 / £3,549.

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