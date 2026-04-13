Sony's 61-megapixel full-frame powerhouse gets HUGE $900 discount
Sony’s mighty a7R V falls to $3,298 in this massive B&H deal
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The Sony a7R V has just dropped to $3,298 at B&H, down from $4,198, which means you are saving a very serious $900 on one of Sony’s most desirable full-frame mirrorless cameras.
For anyone who has been waiting for the right moment to jump into a high-resolution body that still feels genuinely modern, this is the kind of discount that is hard to ignore.
The Sony a7R V is a premium full-frame mirrorless camera that combines a stunning 61MP sensor with incredibly intelligent autofocus, making it a superb choice for photographers who want detail, speed, and versatility in one body.
What makes this deal stand out is that the a7R V is not simply a niche resolution monster for studio shooters. Yes, it is built around a 61MP full-frame sensor, but it also packs Sony’s BIONZ XR processor and AI processing unit, giving it the kind of speed, subject recognition, and overall intelligence that makes it feel far more versatile than older high-megapixel cameras ever did.
In real-world terms, this is a camera that suits photographers who want detail without compromise. Landscape shooters, commercial photographers, portrait specialists, and anyone producing large prints or heavily cropped images will get the most from that sensor, but the autofocus system means it is also far more forgiving and capable when things start moving. Sony’s AI-based Real-Time Tracking AF is one of the headline features here, and it is a big part of why this body still feels so relevant.
There is also a strong hybrid appeal to the a7R V, which is what makes this price cut even more tempting. Alongside its stills credentials, it offers 8K video recording, 4K up to 60p, and up to 8-stop image stabilization, so this is not a one-trick camera aimed only at pixel peepers. It is a premium imaging tool that can comfortably handle both demanding photography and serious video work.
At $3,298, the Sony a7R V starts to feel much more accessible than it has any right to be. This is still a flagship-level body in many respects, and while it remains an investment, a $900 saving is enough to make a real difference, especially if you have been trying to justify stepping up to a camera that offers top-tier resolution, excellent stabilization, and some of Sony’s smartest autofocus tech in one package.
Put simply, if you have had your eye on the Sony a7R V, this is one of those deals worth taking seriously. You are getting a hugely capable full-frame camera with class-leading resolution, advanced subject detection, and strong video specs, all for $900 less than usual at B&H. For the right photographer, this is not just a discount, it is a very convincing reason to finally make the move.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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