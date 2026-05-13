This popular compact camera is nearly impossible to buy – but it's now Japan's new #1

Since its launch late March 2024, the Fujifilm X100VI is widely known for selling out almost immediately whenever stock becomes available since

A highly sought-after compact camera has claimed the top position in Japan's latest sales rankings – even as availability remains extremely limited.

The Fujifilm X100VI has once again surged to No.1 in Yodobashi's best-selling compact camera chart for the second half of April, despite being widely out of stock and frequently sold out since launch.

In many regions, the camera is still only available through backorders, making its top ranking even more notable – but it's not the only "hard-to-get" compact on the chart.

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A best-seller you can't easily buy

The Fujifilm X100VI has become one of the most in-demand compact cameras globally since its release in 2024, consistently selling out shortly after stock arrives.

Its popularity has been driven by a mix of retro styling, strong image quality, and premium build quality, making it a standout in the compact camera resurgence.

Just recently, I reported that the compact camera was rated at No.2 of Japan's best-selling cameras by Map Camera – including APS-C, MFT, and full-frame cameras.

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It also won awards like the 2025 Red Dot Award. The jury noted: "With a 40.2 MP sensor and in-body image stabilisation, the FUJIFILM X100VI delivers high image quality even in low light conditions. The camera’s retro aesthetic is achieved through a tactile, analogue feel reminiscent of classic film cameras."

Stock shortages are shaping the rankings

Several other models in the top 10 are also affected by availability issues, including the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III (3rd), the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Lite (4th), and the Ricoh GR IV (9th).

These models continue to appear in rankings partly due to backordered shipments, highlighting the ongoing supply constraints across the compact camera market.

The surge in demand for these compacts is not limited to Japan. Across the US and UK market, models like the X100VI and PowerShot SX740 HS Lite are sold out at major retailers.

However, the Ricoh GR IV is in stock at Amazon for $2,196.99 / £1,199.99, and the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Lite is available at Amazon for $749 / £545.

With demand still outpacing supply, it remains to be seen how long the Fujifilm X100VI can maintain its top position – and whether competitors can regain ground once stock levels stabilize.

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