This popular compact camera is nearly impossible to buy – but it's now Japan's new #1
The Fujifilm X100VI is one of the most difficult cameras to actually get hold of worldwide – and it's taking the #1 spot in Japan's latest compact camera rankings
A highly sought-after compact camera has claimed the top position in Japan's latest sales rankings – even as availability remains extremely limited.
The Fujifilm X100VI has once again surged to No.1 in Yodobashi's best-selling compact camera chart for the second half of April, despite being widely out of stock and frequently sold out since launch.
In many regions, the camera is still only available through backorders, making its top ranking even more notable – but it's not the only "hard-to-get" compact on the chart.
Yodobashi's top selling compacts (2nd half Apr)
1. Fujifilm X100VI Silver | Black
2. Sony ZV-1 II Black | White
3. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Black | White
4. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Lite Silver | Black
5. Kodak Pixpro C1 Black | Brown
6. Canon IXY 650 / Powershot Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A Black | Silver
7. Panasonic Lumix TZ99/ ZS99 Black | White
8. Leica Q3 43
9. Ricoh GR IV
10. Leica Q3
A best-seller you can't easily buy
The Fujifilm X100VI has become one of the most in-demand compact cameras globally since its release in 2024, consistently selling out shortly after stock arrives.
Its popularity has been driven by a mix of retro styling, strong image quality, and premium build quality, making it a standout in the compact camera resurgence.
Just recently, I reported that the compact camera was rated at No.2 of Japan's best-selling cameras by Map Camera – including APS-C, MFT, and full-frame cameras.
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It also won awards like the 2025 Red Dot Award. The jury noted: "With a 40.2 MP sensor and in-body image stabilisation, the FUJIFILM X100VI delivers high image quality even in low light conditions. The camera’s retro aesthetic is achieved through a tactile, analogue feel reminiscent of classic film cameras."
Stock shortages are shaping the rankings
Several other models in the top 10 are also affected by availability issues, including the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III (3rd), the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Lite (4th), and the Ricoh GR IV (9th).
These models continue to appear in rankings partly due to backordered shipments, highlighting the ongoing supply constraints across the compact camera market.
The surge in demand for these compacts is not limited to Japan. Across the US and UK market, models like the X100VI and PowerShot SX740 HS Lite are sold out at major retailers.
However, the Ricoh GR IV is in stock at Amazon for $2,196.99 / £1,199.99, and the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Lite is available at Amazon for $749 / £545.
With demand still outpacing supply, it remains to be seen how long the Fujifilm X100VI can maintain its top position – and whether competitors can regain ground once stock levels stabilize.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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