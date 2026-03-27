I’ve just caught wind of the latest Sony rumor that a new E-mount camera, described as a ‘major’ update, is coming in May. But what camera is it? The anonymous source doesn't say, but I suspect that this camera is a camera we've been expecting for a while: the Sony A7R VI.

The rumor was shared by Sony Alpha Rumors, which says it heard the news directly from a ‘trusted source’ at Sony. There’s little doubt in my mind that the coming E-mount camera is the next installment in the A7R lineup, and I’m sure anyone who follows Sony camera developments will agree.

The Sony A7R V was announced in the fall of 2022, which is more than enough time to expect a refresh coming soon. Add that on top of the newly launched lower resolution sibling, the A7 V, and I'm feeling confident the next major launch is for the A7R series.

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The Sony A7R VI is rumored to feature a record-setting 80MP full-frame sensor, which would blow the current record of 61MP seen in the likes of the Sony A7R V out of the water. I’d certainly consider this a ‘major’ update, albeit hardly a surprising one given how full-frame resolutions have taken strides toward medium format territory in recent years.

The Sony A7R V came out in 2022 packing a 61MP sensor – the rumored A7R VI stacks 20MP more on top of this… (Image credit: Sony)

I’ve also been seeing Sony A7R V deals everywhere lately and reading comments online from people all over the world making the most of these. We all know that camera manufacturers like to sweeten those of us unwilling to fork out for the latest model with a good deal for its predecessor just before the new release.

And not to mention that Sony typically adds new models to lineups every three or four years, and with the Sony A7R V close to celebrating four years, this adds up.

You could argue that the ‘major’ update confirmed for May is going to be an FX3 II or a similar cinema line camera, given that the Sony FX3 was released in 2021. However, a recent rumor that the Sony FX2 is close to getting a big firmware update that would bolster its recording abilities has me doubting this.

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The Sony FX3 II has been rumored to feature a 16MP sensor – I wouldn't call this 'major' compared to the rumored A7R VI specs (Image credit: Sony)

And just to quash anyone crazy enough to suggest that the Sony A1 III or A9 IV is about to be released, it’s only been two years since these flagship models graced the shelves, and they recently got massive firmware updates.

So, all signs point towards the ‘major’ E-mount camera coming our way in May being the Sony A7R VI. This camera would mark a leap in full-frame capabilities as, in addition to the ridiculous 80MP sensor, it’s also rumored to feature 16 stops of dynamic range and 30fps 14-bit RAW burst shooting with AI-powered autofocus tracking.

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