Rumors are flying about a "major" Sony launch coming soon, but I suspect it's actually this long-anticipated mirrorless
I don’t mean to spoil the vibe, but the rumored ‘major’ E-mount camera is most likely the A7R VI, which has been expected for a while
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I’ve just caught wind of the latest Sony rumor that a new E-mount camera, described as a ‘major’ update, is coming in May. But what camera is it? The anonymous source doesn't say, but I suspect that this camera is a camera we've been expecting for a while: the Sony A7R VI.
The rumor was shared by Sony Alpha Rumors, which says it heard the news directly from a ‘trusted source’ at Sony. There’s little doubt in my mind that the coming E-mount camera is the next installment in the A7R lineup, and I’m sure anyone who follows Sony camera developments will agree.
The Sony A7R V was announced in the fall of 2022, which is more than enough time to expect a refresh coming soon. Add that on top of the newly launched lower resolution sibling, the A7 V, and I'm feeling confident the next major launch is for the A7R series.Article continues below
The Sony A7R VI is rumored to feature a record-setting 80MP full-frame sensor, which would blow the current record of 61MP seen in the likes of the Sony A7R V out of the water. I’d certainly consider this a ‘major’ update, albeit hardly a surprising one given how full-frame resolutions have taken strides toward medium format territory in recent years.
I’ve also been seeing Sony A7R V deals everywhere lately and reading comments online from people all over the world making the most of these. We all know that camera manufacturers like to sweeten those of us unwilling to fork out for the latest model with a good deal for its predecessor just before the new release.
And not to mention that Sony typically adds new models to lineups every three or four years, and with the Sony A7R V close to celebrating four years, this adds up.
You could argue that the ‘major’ update confirmed for May is going to be an FX3 II or a similar cinema line camera, given that the Sony FX3 was released in 2021. However, a recent rumor that the Sony FX2 is close to getting a big firmware update that would bolster its recording abilities has me doubting this.
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And just to quash anyone crazy enough to suggest that the Sony A1 III or A9 IV is about to be released, it’s only been two years since these flagship models graced the shelves, and they recently got massive firmware updates.
So, all signs point towards the ‘major’ E-mount camera coming our way in May being the Sony A7R VI. This camera would mark a leap in full-frame capabilities as, in addition to the ridiculous 80MP sensor, it’s also rumored to feature 16 stops of dynamic range and 30fps 14-bit RAW burst shooting with AI-powered autofocus tracking.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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