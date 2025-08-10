I needed to take a few quick shots of something at the weekend and my old Nikon D800 was closest to hand, so I fired it up, looked through the optical viewfinder and instantly felt at home. I realize I’m probably going to be in the minority here, but I really do prefer optical finders to electronic viewfinders (EVFs).

Maybe it’s because I’ve got a bee in my bonnet about being present, having recently stood behind an Oasis fan, at the much-hyped reunion tour, who proceeded to film the entirety of the two-hour set on their phone. Even going so far as to plug the darn thing into a power bank halfway through. They might as well have watched it on YouTube and saved themselves from Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing.

My point is, I already spend 85% of my life staring from one screen to another. Getting out and taking photos has always provided a much-needed respite from this digital world. So, try as I might, I simply cannot get totally comfortable sticking my eye millimeters from yet another screen.

Call me old-fashioned, but photography is all about light. I simply don’t feel as present when my retinas are being fed digitally-manufactured light from a series of minuscule LEDs, as when I’m witnessing the actual light rays I’m capturing, flooding directly into the viewfinder.

Encasing my eye in an EVF can feel like a very lonely place to be. How can that not sever some of the connection between photographer and subject? I actually find myself taking pictures through the rear LCD screen of my camera nowadays, much like a phone. And before anybody accuses me of hypocrisy, it’s partly so I can look up in a split second or connect with the scene I’m shooting through my peripheral.

Don’t get me wrong. I understand why the industry has shifted to EVFs; the mirrorless camera really is a technical marvel and, clearly, I don’t hate electronic viewfinders enough to stick exclusively with my old DSLR. But I can’t help how comfortable an old optical viewfinder feels. There’s a reason why the Fujifilm X100VI has a hybrid viewfinder, and that’s because some people do prefer using an OVF.

And while I absolutely agree that EVFs make learning the exposure triangle easier for beginner photographers, I had become so used to my D800’s built-in light meter that I knew its foibles and could work around it quite happily. Besides, EVFs aren’t a perfect replication of the image you’re shooting.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ultimately, I know very few people are going to agree with me on this one, and that’s okay. But maybe we can both agree that an EVF is a physical barrier placed between your eye and the subject. I think that matters.

You might also like...

Want to experience the joy of an optical viewfinder? Take a look at the best DSLRs. I think the decade-old Nikon D800 is still a beast. Despite its EVF, I reckon the Nikon Z8 could remain in my kit bag for a decade AT LEAST. On the subject of the Fujifilm X100VI, I can’t believe I actually bought this camera.