Shure launches the MV88 USB-C microphone for smartphones, which promises to deliver studio-grade audio for content creators

Compact and portable microphones that connect with mobile phones are becoming the go-to audio recording solution for most on-the-go creatives. That's why it's no surprise to see Shure extending their MV88 microphone family with the MV88 USB-C Stereo Microphone.

Revamping the original MV88, the new MV88 USB-C reimagines the classic stereo condenser mic with a USB-C connector. That means Shure has taken the sound quality of the original and packaged it up into a small and compact form factor that connects directly to a phone or tablet.

The USB-C connection means users don't have to worry about pairing, range, dropouts, or battery life. It's also compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, which makes it as ubiquitous as they come.

Shure continues the simple design with an easy-to-use feature set. This includes an Auto Level Mode that continuously adjusts gain in real time to ensure audio is never too loud or too quiet. It's also paired with the high-powered, simple-to-customize audio processing found in their MV7+ and MV6 microphones.

It'll even remove unwanted background noise automatically thanks to its built-in denoiser that works in real time. As a result, Shure promises that the MV88 is capable of producing clean, professional sound in any environment.

Beyond these features, the MV88 offers five quick-start presets and advanced controls like microphone gain, five-band EQ, limiter, compression, and a high-pass filter. All in, the MV88 pitches itself as the ideal solution for filming a travel vlog, capturing a rehearsal, recording a quick interview, documenting a live event, and more.

Pricing and availability

The MV88 USB-C Stereo Microphone is on sale for $159 / £145 and includes a foam windscreen, protective carry case, quick-start guide, and product safety documentation.

If you're interested in other Shure microphone products, then they also have the MV88+ Video Kit and MoveMic 88+ Wireless Stereo Microphone . We rated both of these 4.5 out of 5 stars, which demonstrates how highly we've rated Shure products in the past.

