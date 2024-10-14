Can’t get an X100VI? The new Fujifilm X-M5 might be the next best thing

By
published

Small, affordable, and stunning looks – the pocket-friendly Fujifilm X-M5 looks set to take the compact camera market by storm

A Fujifilm X-M5 camera sitting on a wooden table surrounded by green leaves
(Image credit: Fujifilm / Tegan Phillipa)

It’s been several years since Fujifilm attempted to kick off the X-M series (if you can call one camera a series, that is), but despite generally positive reviews the X-M1 never took off enough to garner any sequels. Things also got a little more confusing when positioned next to Fujifilm’s (also now discontinued) X-E series that was, to oversimplify, an X-M with an EVF.

But how the times have changed. With the compact comeback in full resurgence, people cannot get enough of pocket-friendly cameras. In some cases quite literally, with compact cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR III being back ordered for months on end, as manufacturers struggle to meet demand. So the timing couldn’t be more perfect for the X-M series to get a revival with the new Fujifilm X-M5.

Image 1 of 4
Product shots of a Fujifilm X-M5 digital camera on a white background
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

TOPICS

Related articles