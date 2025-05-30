Sony a6000 cameras have long been the brand’s more affordable, compact alternative to the single-digit full-frame mirrorless models. But, more than ten years after the Sony APS-C camera lineup shifted from the NEX name to the a6000, the series is running out of numbers to dole out.

The Sony A6400, launched in 2019, is now more than six years old. Past naming patterns indicate that a successor to the Sony A6400 would be named the Sony A6500…except Sony already has an A6500. The Sony A6500 was released in 2016 as an upper-tier model. It was later outpaced by the Sony A6600 and now the Sony A6700.

But, it’s not just the name of the A6400 that no longer has room for a successor. I recently rented an A6400 to compare a few different budget cameras. And as I was tallying up my biggest complaints, or my biggest wishes for the aging camera’s successor, I realized most of those features are already available in the Sony A6700.

For example, the animal Eye AF, which was added to the A6400 in a firmware update, didn’t really work well on wildlife unless I was able to zoom in super close. But, the excellent AI autofocus is one of the biggest perks of the Sony A6700. The pricier model also has the in-body stabilization that the A6400 lacks.

The Sony A6400 (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

As I looked at my A6400 wish list that partially matched the features of the A6700, I started wondering if the camera even needs a successor. Six years is starting to get fairly old for a camera. But the A6400 is a budget-friendly camera, and one of the best ways to find a good price on a camera is to opt for an older model.

The Sony A6700 is technically the update to the A6600, but it feels like it could also be considered a successor to the A6400, except for the higher price point. (Sony technically updated the A6400 and A6100 earlier this year, but this was simply a move to comply with EU regulations, updating the charging abilities and adding an A to the end of the name. The Sony A6400 A and A6100 A aren’t available outside the EU).

The A6100 and A6400 already shared a lot of the same features, including the same sensor and processor. The A6400 still holds the edge with a better weather-sealed build quality, better viewfinder, larger buffer, and more video options, among other differences.

The Sony A6400 (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

Of course, Sony has more than just the A6000 series now for APS-C cameras. The vlogging-focused ZV-E10 line are also crop sensor cameras with more affordable price tags. Sony also has the APS-C FX30 in the cinema line.

But, that’s also the other factor that makes me wonder what’s next for the A6400 specifically. The A6400 isn’t just a mid-tier model; the camera was also directed partially towards vloggers and once sat on our list of the best cameras for vlogging before being ousted by models like the Sony ZV-E10 II.

Previously, Sony has kept older A6000-series cameras around as budget options to newer models. Today, Sony’s US website lists just three APS-C mirrorless cameras and two APS-C vlogging cameras: The Sony A6100, A6400, and A6700, with the Sony ZV-E10 and ZV-E10 II. Some retailers still carry older models, such as the A6600.

Sony’s APS-C camera lineup is far less muddled than before by phasing out the older models, yet I can’t help but wonder what’s next for the series. The Sony A6100 still has some names left – there hasn’t yet been a Sony A6200. Similarly, while the newer Sony A6700 isn’t exactly due for a successor, Sony still has names left for an A6800 and A6900.

But that mid-tier model? Sony has effectively run out of names. The mid-tier series could potentially go the way of the ZV-E10 II and tack a “II” onto the end of the A6400 name. Or perhaps Sony will create an A7000 series or do something entirely different. But with a separate vlogging series and an A6700 that makes up many of the updates that I would like to see, I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t see another mid-tier model, at least not for some time.

Affordable and compact mirrorless cameras seem to be among some of the most popular cameras right now, and Sony’s A6000-series certainly fits that description. But I can’t help but look at the series and wonder where the brand will go next.

