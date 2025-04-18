Save up to $115 on the effortlessly cool OM System OM-3 camera

The OM System OM-3 looks good on the outside and boasts the innards to back it up

I had never considered picking up a Micro Four Thirds camera until the OM System OM-3 came along. That’s how effortlessly cool this gorgeous little slice of yesteryear really is. And right now, you can save $100 off the RRP of the body-only package at Adorama or $115 off the OM-3 and M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm f/4 PRO kit. These are instant coupons, so you simply need to add your preferred package into your basket, and the discount will be automatically applied.

Sure, these aren't the biggest savings in the world. But when you factor in the camera’s popularity, the fact that it’s not long been released, and the ever-looming uncertainty of prices in a world with Trump tariffs, I still think this is a decent deal for anyone looking to pick up this retro gem any time soon.

OM System OM-3: was $1,999.99 now $1,899.99 at Adorama Save $100 The OM System OM-3 isn't just gorgeous on the outside; it's got it where it counts on the inside, too! Try a 20-MP stacked BSI sensor, blistering burst speeds, IBIS, RAW video output, glorious 4K 60p, and more.

What’s under that retro veneer, then? Well, the OM System OM-3 boasts a 20-MP stacked BSI Live MOS sensor, OM System’s computational photography features: in-camera Live ND, Live Composite, High-Res Shot, and Focus Stacking. Up to 120fps burst speeds, 6.5 stops of IBIS, RAW video output, 4K 60p, full HD 240p, and an IP53-certified weather-sealed body.

So, while it might look like a camera from yesteryear, underneath it’s anything but. And if that’s not enough to whet your appetite, the OM System OM-3 was scored a tip-top five stars by our resident ‘Olly’ fanatic, and ed in chief, James Artaius. Honestly, this little camera is one of my favorites of the year, and that’s coming from somebody who wants a Nikon Zf.

