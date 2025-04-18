Save up to $115 on the effortlessly cool OM System OM-3 camera
Adorama is offering instant coupon savings on the OM System OM-3, body-only, or with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm f/4 PRO lens
I had never considered picking up a Micro Four Thirds camera until the OM System OM-3 came along. That’s how effortlessly cool this gorgeous little slice of yesteryear really is. And right now, you can save $100 off the RRP of the body-only package at Adorama or $115 off the OM-3 and M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm f/4 PRO kit. These are instant coupons, so you simply need to add your preferred package into your basket, and the discount will be automatically applied.
Sure, these aren't the biggest savings in the world. But when you factor in the camera’s popularity, the fact that it’s not long been released, and the ever-looming uncertainty of prices in a world with Trump tariffs, I still think this is a decent deal for anyone looking to pick up this retro gem any time soon.
Save $100 The OM System OM-3 isn't just gorgeous on the outside; it's got it where it counts on the inside, too! Try a 20-MP stacked BSI sensor, blistering burst speeds, IBIS, RAW video output, glorious 4K 60p, and more.
Save $115 Want to start shooting out of the box? You can do just that with the OM System OM-3 and M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm f/4 PRO, providing a full-frame equivalent focal range of 24-90mm.
What’s under that retro veneer, then? Well, the OM System OM-3 boasts a 20-MP stacked BSI Live MOS sensor, OM System’s computational photography features: in-camera Live ND, Live Composite, High-Res Shot, and Focus Stacking. Up to 120fps burst speeds, 6.5 stops of IBIS, RAW video output, 4K 60p, full HD 240p, and an IP53-certified weather-sealed body.
So, while it might look like a camera from yesteryear, underneath it’s anything but. And if that’s not enough to whet your appetite, the OM System OM-3 was scored a tip-top five stars by our resident ‘Olly’ fanatic, and ed in chief, James Artaius. Honestly, this little camera is one of my favorites of the year, and that’s coming from somebody who wants a Nikon Zf.
Further research:
Best Olympus camera
Best Micro Four Thirds camera
Best Olympus lenses
Best retro cameras
Best film cameras
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.