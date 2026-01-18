Why the OM System E-M10 Mark IV at $699.99 is the smartest beginner buy right now

The OM System Olympus E-M10 Mark IV with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14–42mm F3.5–5.6 EZ lens has quietly slipped into bargain territory, and at $699.99 it’s now one of the most appealing entry points into interchangeable-lens photography.

Down from $899.99, this $200 saving makes an already approachable mirrorless kit feel like a seriously smart buy for anyone wanting more than a smartphone without stepping into bulky, intimidating territory.

Save $200 OM System E-M10 Mark IV: was $899.99 now $699.99 at Amazon The OM System Olympus E-M10 Mark IV with 14–42mm EZ lens is now just $699.99, down from $899.99, making this compact, stabilised mirrorless kit an easy $200 saving for anyone stepping up from a smartphone or older camera.

The E-M10 Mark IV has always been about balance. It’s compact and lightweight, yet feels reassuringly solid in the hand, with a clean, classic design that nods to Olympus’ heritage. This is a camera you’ll actually want to carry everywhere, whether that’s on a city break, a countryside walk, or just everyday life, and that portability is one of the Micro Four Thirds system’s biggest strengths.

Under the hood, you get a 20.3MP sensor paired with in-body image stabilisation, which makes a real difference in the real world. Handheld shots in lower light are far more forgiving, and it opens the door to slower shutter speeds without instantly reaching for a tripod. For newcomers, that kind of built-in help can be the difference between frustration and enjoyment.

The included 14–42mm EZ lens is also a key part of the appeal here. It’s slim, power-zooming, and covers a genuinely useful focal range for everyday shooting, from wide street scenes to tighter portraits. It keeps the whole setup compact, pocketable by camera-bag standards, and perfectly matched to the E-M10 Mark IV’s travel-friendly ethos.

This is also a camera that grows with you. Beginners can stick to the auto modes and get excellent results straight out of the gate, while more confident shooters can dig into manual controls, creative profiles, and a vast ecosystem of Micro Four Thirds lenses. It’s a gentle learning curve rather than a steep cliff, and that’s exactly what many people need.

At $699.99, this deal turns the OM System E-M10 Mark IV kit into an easy recommendation. You’re saving $200 on a well-rounded, stylish mirrorless camera that still punches above its weight for image quality, stabilisation, and portability. If you’ve been waiting for a sensible, confidence-boosting step into “proper” photography, this price drop feels like your moment.