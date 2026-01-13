$938 in savings? This Nikon Z6 III deal is almost too good
This Nikon Z6 III deal is nearly $1,000 off when you add it all up
The Nikon Z6 III has just landed with a seriously tempting price cut, and it’s the kind of deal that makes even seasoned Nikon shooters stop scrolling.
Right now, the camera is down to $2,096.95 from its original $2,696.95, instantly knocking a clean $600 off the asking price. For a full-frame mirrorless body that sits right in the sweet spot between enthusiast and professional, that alone would be headline-worthy.
The Nikon Z6 III is a fast, versatile full-frame camera built for photographers and filmmakers who want pro-level performance without the flagship price, and this deal is made even sweeter with a memory card, spare battery, and a one-year Capture One Pro subscription worth $338.94 thrown in – completely FREE.
This is where the deal really earns its stripes. Adorama hasn’t just trimmed the price and walked away – it has sweetened the pot with a bundle that actually adds real-world value. Alongside the discounted camera, you’re getting a memory card, a spare battery, and a full one-year subscription to Capture One Pro, all thrown in for free.
Put a dollar figure on those extras and the picture gets even better. The added kit totals $338.94, which means this isn’t just a $600 saving – it’s a massive $938.94 in total value compared to buying everything separately. That’s the kind of bundle that genuinely lowers the cost of getting up and running, rather than padding out a deal with throwaway accessories.
The Z6 III itself is already a compelling upgrade, whether you’re moving up from an older Z body or stepping into Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless system for the first time. It balances speed, image quality, and handling in a way that makes it equally comfortable shooting stills, video, or a mix of both, and it does so in a body that feels purpose-built rather than compromised.
What really makes this offer stand out is how complete it feels. The spare battery is something every Z shooter ends up buying anyway, the memory card gets you shooting immediately, and Capture One Pro is a serious piece of software that many photographers already rely on for their workflow. Getting all of that bundled on day one removes a lot of the hidden costs that usually follow a camera purchase.
Taken as a whole, this is one of those rare deals where everything lines up. A strong discount on a highly capable camera, meaningful extras that you’d actually use, and a total saving that pushes close to a thousand dollars. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy the Nikon Z6 III, this feels very much like it.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.