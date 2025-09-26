Huge Panasonic camera savings: Get £400 off these flagships with this checkout code
Unlock £400 off selected Panasonic cameras today with Code PAN-400
Panasonic fans have a reason to get excited right now, as Wex Photo Video is offering up to £400 off selected Panasonic cameras – but only if you apply the code PAN-400 at checkout.
That’s a serious saving on bodies that already represent great value, and it makes stepping into Panasonic’s full-frame or Micro Four Thirds systems more tempting than ever. With discounts of this size, the time to upgrade or switch systems might have just arrived.
The Panasonic Lumix G9 II is a fast, feature-packed Micro Four Thirds camera that blends superb stills performance with pro-level video capabilities.
The Panasonic Lumix S5 II with 20-60mm and 50mm lenses is a powerful full-frame hybrid kit that delivers versatile zoom and fast prime performance straight out of the box.
The Panasonic Lumix GH7 is a powerhouse Micro Four Thirds camera built for filmmakers, offering cutting-edge video recording and reliable performance for professional workflows.
Standout offers include the Lumix S5 II, Panasonic’s strongest hybrid camera that delivers superb image quality and excellent video performance. With their full-frame sensors, responsive handling, and color science that rivals the very best, it was already a strong contender in its class. Knock another £400 off the asking price with the code PAN-400, and it becomes even more compelling for creators who need one camera to do it all.
If video is your priority, the GH line continues to shine, and it’s included in the promotion. These cameras are legendary for filmmakers and content creators, and saving £400 makes the jump far easier to justify.
These deals are live now, but they’re only available while stocks last and only if you remember to enter the code PAN-400 at checkout. Whether you’re eyeing up your first Panasonic camera or adding a new body to your kit bag, saving £400 is too good an opportunity to pass up – just make sure you act before the offer disappears.
