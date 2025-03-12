HUGE £920 off the retro Nikon Zf as price plummets to £1,579

The Nikon Zf sits at the top of my Nikon wishlist, and with its price dropping to just £1,579 at Amazon—an incredible £920 saving—I'm seriously tempted!

Whether you own a Nikon Z8 or Z9, or you're loyal to Sony or Canon, the Nikon Zf is one of those rare cameras that’s irresistibly appealing. And it’s easy to see why. It takes its stunning design cues from the legendary Nikon FM2, one of the most beautiful SLRs ever made.

Nikon Zf: was £2,499 now £1,579 at Amazon SAVE £920 at Amazon With retro looks inspired by the legendary Nikon FM2 and Nikon's cutting-edge mirrorless tech beneath the hood, the Zf delivers style and substance.



💰 Huge saving off RRP

✅ Nikon's best-looking mirrorless

❌ Not the best ergonomics

The Nikon Zf features a 24.5MP full-frame sensor, instantly setting it apart from the cropped-sensor retro models from Fujifilm and OM System. When our How to Editor, Mike Harris reviewed the Zf he said:



"I was immediately struck by the authentic retro feel of its precision-milled brass mechanical dials on the top plate—solid, tactile, and designed to develop a unique patina over time."

Borrowing autofocus technology from the flagship Nikon Z9, the Zf delivers exceptional low-light performance, locking focus in conditions as dark as -10EV. It also boasts in-body image stabilization capable of compensating for up to 8 stops (with compatible lenses), alongside Nikon’s latest Expeed 7 processor, which enables 4K 60p video recording.

In Nikon’s mirrorless lineup, the Zf sits between the Z6 II and the upcoming Z6 III in terms of specifications—offering a remarkable amount of camera for just £1,689!

