One of the most intriguing camera rumors right now is that OM System now has new image sensor technology available to it. And the last time I spoke to OM execs, they confirmed that they are indeed looking to invest in new sensor tech.

If true, this will be music to the ears of OM users – and users of Micro Four Thirds cameras in general, as the system has long suffered from a plateau in sensor tech (not least in terms of resolution).

Tongues started wagging following a report by 43 Rumors, a site that is often uncannily accurate.

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"Reliable sources confirmed that OM Digital has now access ot [sic] a new generation of advanced Four Thirds sensors. They will be used on future cameras."

This jibes with a conversation I had with OM System executives, following the launch of the new PEN camera. They told me that, following the company's buyback from investment firm Japan Industrial Partners, they want to invest in a new sensor.

"Do we want to invest in a new sensor? Yeah," said Sandro Rymann, Senior Vice President at OM Digital Solutions.

"Do we want to invest into R&D? Absolutely. Do we want to bring out new products… also yes," and pointed out that the freedom from the buyback means that they "have the freedom to do all that."

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OM System / Olympus's history of reusing sensors

Yes, the new PEN camera is using a sensor from 2020… (Image credit: OM System)

A longstanding criticism of OM System (and Olympus) cameras is that they have been reusing the same sensors for years.

Indeed, the last new sensor was the Exmor RS IMX472 – a quad-pixel, stacked design introduced in 2022 for the OM System OM-1, and subsequently reused in the OM-1 Mark II (2024) and OM-3 (2025).

Further, the sensor in the new OM System PEN is the same one seen in the OM System OM-5 Mark II (2025), the original OM-5 (2022) and the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III (2020). And much the same was the case in the latter days of the imaging division under the Olympus brand.

Obviously, a camera's performance is not solely down to the age of the sensor inside it; processor improvements (or, indeed, adding a second processor, as was the case in the E-M1X) have meant that more power can be squeezed from essentially the same tech.

Nonetheless, certain performance ceilings – namely resolution – have existed since 2016, when the Olympus PEN-F was the company's first 20MP camera. After a decade, even the most loyal users have been clamoring for a higher native pixel count (though OM bodies have long been capable of up to 80MP imaging via pixel shift).

It's not just OM that constantly recycles sensors!

… but the Nikon Z5 II is using a sensor from 2018! (Image credit: Nikon)

While this is a criticism frequently made of OM System, it should be pointed out that reusing older sensors is incredibly common across every brand.

You need look no further than a new camera like the Canon EOS R8 Mark II, which uses the same sensor as the R6 Mark II (2022). Or the Nikon Z5 II from last year, which trots out the same sensor as the Zf (2023), Z6 II (2020) and Z6 (2018).

Sony has been wheeling out the same 24MP sensors in many of its APS-C bodies for years, while even at the top of the tree, the best medium format cameras from Hasselblad and Fujifilm are still using essentially the same 100MP sensor from seven years ago!

So, while it's certainly valid to want the latest and best tech in our cameras, it's worth bearing in mind that "latest" and "best" are not always the same thing – and that trickle-down technology from higher-end bodies is a model on which camera development has relied for years.

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