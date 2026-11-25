I don’t want to spend the holidays glued to my phone. This $79 / £62 compact camera is my favorite way to still shoot photos without a screen
The Camp Snap CS-Pro is my favorite cheap screen-free camera, and right now it's even more affordable ahead of the holidays
I challenged myself to replace my iPhone snapshots with a screen-free camera for a full week – and the experiment felt so liberating that I lasted nearly two weeks instead. Now Christmas is quickly approaching, and I know one thing for sure: I don’t want to spend the holidays watching my family through the camera app on my iPhone.
I have a mirrorless camera that allows me to photograph my family without distracting notifications, but my favorite cheap camera puts nothing between me and the moment except for a basic optical viewfinder. The Camp Snap CS-Pro is a 16MP screen-free compact camera that shoots charmingly retro photos without a screen, and the camera has dropped to just $79 / £62 right now.
Cameras that cost under $100 / £100 typically don’t have great photo quality. But the Camp Snap CS-Pro goes for a retro look in the photos instead of modern technical perfection. That approach makes the photos look like they came from a retro camera, not a cheap camera.
The Camp Snap CS-Pro uses a 16MP sensor that feels a bit more elevated than the Camp Snap 2 (which is my favorite camera for kids). The flash is also a bit more powerful – and part of getting that retro look to the photos.
My favorite features, though, are the built-in filters, which is where the CS-Pro’s retro looks really come in. There are four retro photo styles built in, including a black-and-white option, but you can also build your own custom filters online and upload them to the camera.
US Deal
The Camp Snap CS-Pro is a screen-free camera that shoots charmingly retro photos without the distractions. Camp Snap has the camera $20 off right now. This deal is also available from B&H and Urban Outfitters.
I also love that Camp Snap is a small business based in California.
UK Deal
The Camp Snap CS-Pro takes photos that feel charmingly retro, all without a screen. That makes the camera feel like using a film camera, but without the cost of developing film.
The biggest reason to pick up the CS-Pro, however, is what’s not there: a screen. With no screen and just a simple optical viewfinder, I’m not distracted by looking at the photos that I just took or notifications from my smartphone screen. There’s just a small shot counter and a set of lights to indicate battery life.
The lack of a screen, of course, means that I can’t look at the photo and see if I need to take another one if, say, someone blinked. But that’s part of the point – memories aren’t perfect, so the photos shouldn’t have to be either.
My two biggest complaints about the CS-Pro are that the flash can sometimes overexpose if you’re too close, and that there’s no close-up mode or zoom of any kind. But that’s a surprisingly short list of complaints for a camera that doesn’t breach the three-figure price point.
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Take a look at the best screen-free cameras for more distraction-free inspiration. Or, explore Camp Sanp's retro video camera instead.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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