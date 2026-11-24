Not everyone wants to lug around big heavy bodies and hulking great lenses – especially on a hike or outdoor adventure where you've already got a backpack full of stuff. Indeed, that was the promise on which mirrorless cameras were originally sold to us: that they'd be smaller, lighter and far more portable than DSLRs.

However, when you stop and look at who has actually lived up to that promise, the only brand that really came through is OM System (formerly Olympus). The OM System OM-5 Mark II is a great example, being remarkably small and weighing the same as a paperback book.

Pair it with the impossibly tiny OM System M.Zuiko 14-150mm f/4.0-5.6 II lens and you have a go-anywhere camera capable of shooting up to 80MP stills, and a shoot-everything lens with an equivalent 28-300mm reach that weighs less than a loaf of bread.

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Best of all? This ultra-compact combo is weather-sealed – and not just the meaningless "trust me bro" sealing that most manufacturers claim: the body is IP53-certified and the lens is IPX1. I've used it in torrential domestic downpours and humid southeast Asian jungles, and it is absolutely up to the task.

This is one of my favorite do-it-all camera setups, and it's available with a $217 discount in the US or its lowest price all year in the UK in the current Black Friday camera sales.

Built for adventure

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

The OM-5 Mark II is designed to deliver the sweet spot of performance for outdoor photography without having to carry heavy gear or all the accessories.

Its 20.4MP image sensor delivers fantastic image quality as standard. But when you absolutely need more resolution to capture the perfect scene you've stumbled across, you can shoot 50MP handheld or 80MP on a tripod with the powerful Hi-Res Shot mode. That's medium format megapixels in a tiny Micro Four Thirds camera.

Don't have the space or desire to carry a tripod around with you? You don't need to worry about shaky handheld shots, with up to 7.5 stops of in-body image stabilization.

Prioritizing drinks and snacks over a set of neutral density filters? Thanks to the computational wizardry of Live ND mode, you get software-driven ND filters without needing to bring or fiddle with a set of physical lens filters.

And then you consider the marvel that is the M.Zuiko 14-150mm f/4.0-5.6 II lens, which again gives you an equivalent 28-300mm. That's a focal length that doesn't even exist on APS-C or full frame cameras – and the closest zooms that do exist are significantly bigger and heavier. Yet this lens is smaller than a can of soda!

The best camera is the one you have with you…

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

I own and use a lot of camera systems. As well as my OM kit, I have a Canon EOS R5 full-frame setup and a Hasselblad X2D II medium format rig that I use as part of my regular shooting rotation. And they're both phenomenal cameras, with image quality that eclipses that of the OM-5 Mark II.

But there's no way I'm risking an $8,000 Hasselblad out in the rain, nor am I putting my back and neck through the strain of carrying a heavy Canon body and lenses on a day-long hike through the countryside.

And there's the rub. On paper, they might be "superior" systems. But if they're too big or too fragile to actually take out with me when I want to shoot, their specs are rendered absolutely worthless.

Which is where the OM-5 Mark II and 14-150mm are unrivalled. The camera is compact yet capable, while the focal range means I only need to carry a single lens rather than a backpack full of them.

So if you're looking for a camera system to accompany you on your outdoor adventures, I think you should seriously consider this formidable tag team.

🇺🇸 Deal

Save $217.50 OM System OM-5 Mark II (black) + M.Zuiko 14-150mm: was $1,499.99 now $1,282.49 at Amazon The OM-5 Mark II gives you plenty of firepower in a supremely compact, weather-sealed body. You get a 20.4MP sensor (capable of up to 80MP Hi-Res shots) with up to 7.5 stops of stabilization, hybrid phase detect AF, a top burst speed of 30fps and 4K 30p video. The M.Zuiko 14-150mm boasts an equivalent 28-300mm zoom, ideal for everything from wide-angle landscapes to telephoto wildlife.

🇬🇧 Deal

Save £57.78 OM System OM-5 Mark II (silver) + M.Zuiko 14-150mm: was £1,025 now £967.22 at Amazon The OM-5 Mark II gives you plenty of firepower in a supremely compact, weather-sealed body. You get a 20.4MP sensor (capable of up to 80MP Hi-Res shots) with up to 7.5 stops of stabilization, hybrid phase detect AF, a top burst speed of 30fps and 4K 30p video. The M.Zuiko 14-150mm boasts an equivalent 28-300mm zoom, ideal for everything from wide-angle landscapes to telephoto wildlife.

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Take a look at the best lenses for the OM System OM-5 Mark II along with the best Micro Four Thirds lenses across all categories.