Watch GTA VI ‘running’ on a $7,800 Hasselblad medium format camera
Forget carjacking – this resourceful YouTuber has hotwired a $7,800 camera to play the biggest videogame release of the decade
The entertainment industry is gripped by Grand Theft Auto VI fever right now, and I’ll admit to firing up my PlayStation 5 at 00:00 on November 19 and marveling at the best open-world graphics I have ever seen.
But even my PlayStation can lag in thick crowds or during screen-filling action, which is why seeing Andrea Pizzini run the game on the rear screen of a Hasselblad X2D II feels so jarringly impressive.
And yet, I can’t imagine there is any way that the camera is actually running GTA VI. It simply doesn’t possess the hardware to do so. As such, it’s likely that it’s acting as a glorified monitor, with the potential for some ‘vibe-coding’ jiggery-pokery for joystick control input.
As you can see from the video above, there’s a USB-C lead plugged into the camera, which is likely supplying the feed. As for the game, it’s possible it’s being streamed from Xbox Cloud Gaming.
However it’s been done, it’s still an absolute marvel watching one of the most power-hungry, cutting-edge videogames run on a camera.
Of course, given that Hasselblad recently sent its lawyers after hackers who jailbroke its cameras, you have to imagine the company will be paying very close attention…
From Vice City to Doom
This follows a slew of attempts to shoehorn videogames onto camera hardware, with infamous first-person shooter Doom (1993) being the most popular game to port – something that Pizzini has already done on a Sony A7S III.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
It’s long been a hacking rite of passage to squeeze Doom onto anything and everything with a computer, from calculators to pregnancy tests. Still, there’s no denying that vibe-coding has made it easier for the layperson to perform such tasks on devices with locked operating systems.
Vibe coding is the practice of using AI to code, requiring little to no coding experience from the user, who simply inputs verbal prompts and instructions. The classic Nineties FPS has even been videoed running on a Hasselblad X2D 100C.
You might also like...
Want more video games running on cameras? Someone actually got Doom running on a Nikon camera – and it's now my favorite unofficial camera hack ever! Now you can play Doom on this 16-year-old DSLR! Plus, here's the latest camera news.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.