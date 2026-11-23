The entertainment industry is gripped by Grand Theft Auto VI fever right now, and I’ll admit to firing up my PlayStation 5 at 00:00 on November 19 and marveling at the best open-world graphics I have ever seen.

But even my PlayStation can lag in thick crowds or during screen-filling action, which is why seeing Andrea Pizzini run the game on the rear screen of a Hasselblad X2D II feels so jarringly impressive.

Playing GTA6 on a the $7000 Hasselblad X2D II medium format camera! - YouTube Watch On

And yet, I can’t imagine there is any way that the camera is actually running GTA VI. It simply doesn’t possess the hardware to do so. As such, it’s likely that it’s acting as a glorified monitor, with the potential for some ‘vibe-coding’ jiggery-pokery for joystick control input.

As you can see from the video above, there’s a USB-C lead plugged into the camera, which is likely supplying the feed. As for the game, it’s possible it’s being streamed from Xbox Cloud Gaming.

However it’s been done, it’s still an absolute marvel watching one of the most power-hungry, cutting-edge videogames run on a camera.

Of course, given that Hasselblad recently sent its lawyers after hackers who jailbroke its cameras, you have to imagine the company will be paying very close attention…

From Vice City to Doom

This follows a slew of attempts to shoehorn videogames onto camera hardware, with infamous first-person shooter Doom (1993) being the most popular game to port – something that Pizzini has already done on a Sony A7S III.

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It’s long been a hacking rite of passage to squeeze Doom onto anything and everything with a computer, from calculators to pregnancy tests. Still, there’s no denying that vibe-coding has made it easier for the layperson to perform such tasks on devices with locked operating systems.

Vibe coding is the practice of using AI to code, requiring little to no coding experience from the user, who simply inputs verbal prompts and instructions. The classic Nineties FPS has even been videoed running on a Hasselblad X2D 100C.

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