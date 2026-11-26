We often see the same takes on well-known natural landscapes time and time again, especially since Instagram became a thing. However, for this photo, the photographer tried something a little different at the iconic Porthcurno beach in southwestern England.

Captured by Thomas Harper, a surfer and photographer based in Cornwall (the same region where Porthcurno is located), the scene recently went on to win the People’s Choice Award for the Landscape category at the 2026 British Photography Awards.

To create his unique scene of what the he described as an “iconic” strip of sand, Harper explained that he put himself in a “critical place” within the wave.

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Summer Glimpse – by Thomas Harper. People's Choice Award winner in the Landscape category BPA 2026 (Image credit: Thomas Harper)

Thomas Harper’s gear

“The wave had broken over me, but not too much as to spoil the view,” he said. “Timing and perseverance led me to finally capture a look back at Porthcurno beach and its granite landscape.”

Harper has captured unique images of another iconic landmark and, perhaps, the most iconic tourist attraction in his area: St Michael’s Mount.

An island home to a medieval castle reached by causeway, it’s the subject of tons of new photographs every year from the droves of tourists who visit.

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ABOVE: Harper's original take on St Michael's Mount, just off the Cornish coast

However, during a recent paddleboarding sunset shoot, Harper managed to capture not only the silhouetted church against a vibrant sky, but the interesting marine life in the waters below using an underwater camera housing.

As the winner of the Landscape category People’s Choice Award at the BPA 2026, Harper was invited to the awards gala night held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London earlier this month.

His image now features in the 2026 gallery on the BPA website, where you can see all of this year’s category winners, People’s Choice winners and shortlisted images.

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Here’s our expert take on the best cameras for landscape photography. And here’s the winning image from the “Surf” category at The Illume Awards 2026, which was shot at an idyllic Pacific island beach.