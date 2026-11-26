For the past few days, headlines highlighting how 144 zettabytes of photographic data – the equivalent of roughly 2.88 quadrillion (2.88 million billion) 50MB full-frame images – are estimated to be produced in 2026 have been dominating camera news.

This 144 zettabyte figure was initially reported by AP News earlier this year and came from market research firm IDC (International Data Corporation). IDC also estimated that the world would generate 274 zettabytes of digital data in total throughout this year, with only some 3-5% permanently stored.

While masses and masses of photographic data being generated and deleted isn't too interesting in itself (after all, it's unsurprising that each year the figure will grow), it has got me thinking about how analog and digital photography, despite being quite different approaches to taking photos, ultimately lead us to the same place.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

What I'm getting at is that, while film photographers need to shoot carefully – thoroughly analyzing the scene and picking out a composition in their mind before pressing the shutter – digital photographers have the luxury of firing frame after frame without worrying about running out of (or having to pay for) film.

I could be generalizing here, but, as a digital photographer, I think the approach of honing your craft through mass repetitions rather than careful analysis is greeted with scorn by many analogue photographers, who perhaps hold more purist opinions of what photography is, and what it isn't.

But ultimately, whether you're training your eyes to see better compositions before pressing the shutter, or developing this skill through thousands upon thousands of frames in a fraction of the time you could shoot them on a film camera, your photos do ultimately get better. Well, at least for most people, they do.

So while all these headlines spit out “144 zettabytes this, 144 zettabytes that,” just know that by contributing to this figure, it means that you're practicing – and, most likely, getting better as a photographer.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now excuse me while I delete 947 of the 950 images – roughly 47GB worth of data – that I took of that photogenic tree this morning…

You may also like…

Here's our expert pick of the best portable hard drives and SSDs, along with our expert analogue photographer, Seb Oakley's, pick of the three best film cameras.