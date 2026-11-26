The Insta360 Luna Pro just dropped below $600 – and I think it's an absolute bargain!
My favorite pocket-sized filmmaking camera just got a Black Friday discount that's too good to ignore
If you've been thinking about buying a pocket-sized gimbal camera this Black Friday, there's a rather fantastic deal over at Amazon that I think deserves your attention.
The Insta360 Luna Pro, one of the most impressive gimbal cameras to hit the market this year, is now available for just $499.99, down from its usual price of $599.99, saving you a cool $100. And considering how much technology Insta360 has managed to pack into this little camera, I think it represents exceptional value for money!
The Insta360 Luna Pro combines Leica imaging technology, three-axis stabilization, and intelligent subject tracking in a compact gimbal camera that's ideal for content creators and vloggers.
Co-engineered with Leica, the Insta360 Luna Pro features a 1-inch sensor paired with a Leica Summicron f/1.8 lens, capable of capturing stunning 8K Dolby Vision video. Throw in three-axis mechanical stabilization, intelligent subject tracking, and a detachable 2-inch OLED touchscreen, and you've got an incredibly versatile camera that's equally suited to vlogging, travel photography, and everyday content creation.
While the Insta360 Luna Ultra remains my personal favorite gimbal camera on the market, there's a very strong argument for buying the Luna Pro instead, especially at this price. You're getting much of the same imaging technology as its more expensive sibling, and unless you really need the additional telephoto camera found on the Ultra, I suspect the Luna Pro will be more than enough for most content creators.
With Black Friday officially kicking off tomorrow, we're seeing some truly fantastic camera deals, but I genuinely think this is one of the best gimbal camera offers currently available. Getting a Leica-powered 8K gimbal camera for under $500 is rather incredible, and whether you're looking to upgrade your existing setup or treat yourself to something special this holiday season, I'd be seriously tempted to snap this one up before the deal disappears!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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