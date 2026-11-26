If you've been thinking about buying a pocket-sized gimbal camera this Black Friday, there's a rather fantastic deal over at Amazon that I think deserves your attention.

The Insta360 Luna Pro, one of the most impressive gimbal cameras to hit the market this year, is now available for just $499.99, down from its usual price of $599.99, saving you a cool $100. And considering how much technology Insta360 has managed to pack into this little camera, I think it represents exceptional value for money!

New 90-day low! Save $100 Insta360 Luna Pro: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon The Insta360 Luna Pro combines Leica imaging technology, three-axis stabilization, and intelligent subject tracking in a compact gimbal camera that's ideal for content creators and vloggers.

Co-engineered with Leica, the Insta360 Luna Pro features a 1-inch sensor paired with a Leica Summicron f/1.8 lens, capable of capturing stunning 8K Dolby Vision video. Throw in three-axis mechanical stabilization, intelligent subject tracking, and a detachable 2-inch OLED touchscreen, and you've got an incredibly versatile camera that's equally suited to vlogging, travel photography, and everyday content creation.

While the Insta360 Luna Ultra remains my personal favorite gimbal camera on the market, there's a very strong argument for buying the Luna Pro instead, especially at this price. You're getting much of the same imaging technology as its more expensive sibling, and unless you really need the additional telephoto camera found on the Ultra, I suspect the Luna Pro will be more than enough for most content creators.

With Black Friday officially kicking off tomorrow, we're seeing some truly fantastic camera deals, but I genuinely think this is one of the best gimbal camera offers currently available. Getting a Leica-powered 8K gimbal camera for under $500 is rather incredible, and whether you're looking to upgrade your existing setup or treat yourself to something special this holiday season, I'd be seriously tempted to snap this one up before the deal disappears!