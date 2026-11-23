The new Sigma FP2 impressed us with its incredibly compact size (for a full-frame body), excellent image quality, and its ability to record open-gate 6K video in ultra-high quality 12-bit Apple ProRes RAW HQ and ProRes RAW formats. However, in order to record in these, you can't use the camera's built-in 70GB of storage, or even a high speed UHS-II SD card. You'll instead need to connect an external SSD to the camera's USB-C port, and not just any external SSD will do. Sigma has now released a list of six approved drives:

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD (V3) 2TB

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD (V3) 4TB

Lexar Portable SSD SL500 2TB

Lexar Portable SSD ARMOR 700 2TB

SUNEAST ULTIMATE PRO GOLD Series Portable SSD II 2TB (Black)

SUNEAST ULTIMATE PRO GOLD Series Portable SSD II 2TB (Blue)

All these SSDs run at USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 speed (20 Gbps) or higher, with even the 'slowest' SSDs in the group being capable of write speeds up to 1800MB/s. Heck, the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD (V3) is a USB4 SSD with a claimed max write speed of 3800MB/s.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

But do you need to splash out on one of these approved drives to get smooth ProRes RAW recording? I have my doubts. The USB-C port on the FP2 used for external SSDs runs at USB 3.2 Gen 2 speed - that's 10 Gbps. It will therefore bottleneck any of the SSDs on Sigma's approved list, which all use a 20 Gbps or 40 Gbps connection. Theoretically at least, a decent USB 3.2 Gen 2 SSD offering transfer speeds of around 1000MB/s should be sufficient for the FP2's highest ProRes RAW HQ quality setting, which some sources say can run at approximately 5,800 Mbps, or 725 MB/s. You will want a high capacity SSD though, as at this bit rate 1 hour of footage will consume around 2.5TB of storage!

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What is clear is the need for a fast (and high capacity) SSD is very real: even the fastest UHS-II SD cards top out at around 300MB/s, which doesn't even come close to the insane write speed required by ProRes RAW HQ.