The legendary PEN is back! OM System's stunning new retro camera is finally on sale in the US and UK

After years of waiting, the legendary PEN is finally back – and OM System's latest retro-inspired mirrorless camera is now on sale in the US and available to order in the UK.

First announced in September, the new OM System PEN marks an exciting new chapter for one of photography's most recognizable camera families, pairing classic design with modern technology in a compact body built for everyday photography.

Prices start at $999.99 in the US and £849 in the UK for the body alone, while the M.14-42mm lens kit costs $1,099.99 and £949, respectively. Available in black or silver, it's certainly an interesting addition to the growing market for stylish, compact cameras.

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The PEN name has been around since 1959, when Olympus introduced its original half-frame film camera, and that heritage remains a big part of the appeal today.

Rather than chasing increasingly larger sensors and more complicated camera bodies, OM System has focused on what made the PEN so popular in the first place: portability, simplicity and the enjoyment of photography.

The new camera features a 20.4MP Four Thirds sensor, a 2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder and a beautifully understated rangefinder-inspired design.

Weighing just 393g with its battery and memory card, it's small enough to carry almost anywhere, while its IPX1-rated splash resistance, when paired with a suitably sealed lens (including the new M.Zuiko 14-42mm III kit lens) makes it considerably more practical for everyday adventures.

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Of course, there's much more to the PEN than its good looks. Underneath that retro exterior is a capable modern mirrorless camera, complete with a 121-point phase-detection autofocus system, AI-powered subject recognition for people and pets, 5-axis image stabilization offering up to 5.5 stops of compensation, plus continuous shooting at up to 30fps.

There's also 4K video recording, but perhaps one of its biggest attractions is OM System's approach to creative photography.

Dedicated color and monochrome profiles enable photographers to create distinctive, film-inspired images straight out of the camera, while computational features such as Live ND, High Res Shot, focus stacking and multiple exposure provide plenty of creative opportunities without needing to spend hours editing afterwards.

(Image credit: OM System)

For me, this is exactly the sort of camera that deserves more attention. There's no denying that larger sensors have their advantages, but I've long felt that Micro Four Thirds remains more than capable for the vast majority of everyday photography.

Pair the PEN with a small prime lens and you have a genuinely portable camera that's ideal for street photography, travel, family moments or simply documenting the world around you.

In a market where cameras are becoming increasingly expensive and sometimes unnecessarily complicated, there's something rather refreshing about a camera that puts the enjoyment of taking photographs first.

It also offers something that many premium fixed-lens compact cameras cannot: access to an extensive range of interchangeable Micro Four Thirds lenses.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

If you've been waiting to get your hands on the new PEN, the good news is that you can now buy it in the US through OM System's official US store or retailers such as B&H Photo, with the silver body listed in stock at B&H for $999.99.

American buyers can also choose the 14-42mm kit for $1,099.99 or a two-lens kit for $1,299.99, while a complementary Clever Supply leather wrist strap is being offered with qualifying purchases while supplies last.

In the UK, the camera is available to order through Wex Photo Video, Amazon and Park Cameras, although several retailers are still awaiting stock.

At $999.99 or £849, the PEN isn't necessarily a budget camera, but for photographers looking for something stylish, compact and enjoyable to shoot with, it could be one of the more interesting new cameras to consider this year.

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Looking for the perfect lens to pair with your PEN? Take a look at the best Olympus and OM System lenses.