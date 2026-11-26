Photographer fakes Fujifilm Classic Chrome on a Nikon Zf – did they succeed?
Can Nikon’s Custom Picture Controls replicate the real deal? Fujifilm’s coveted Classic Chrome Film Simulation
A very interesting post has surfaced on Reddit regarding custom-made recipes. More specifically, how a Fujifilm and Nikon user has attempted to replicate the former’s Classic Chrome Film Simulation on their Nikon Zf.
The post, unearthed by Nikon Eye, explains how Redditor Odd_Philosopher1286 tried various Classic Chrome-adjacent Flexible Color Picture Controls, but found them unable to replicate the real deal on their Fujifilm X-H1.
So, they set about making their own version, which they have now compared against the Custom Picture Control they were using (let’s call this CC_NP3) and their X-H1’s Classic Chrome.
By the Redditor’s own admission, their efforts have gotten very close but they’ve reached the point where: ”Every further tweak seems to fix one area and make another one worse”.
The Redditor’s efforts definitely align better with Fujifilm’s Classic Chrome than the Custom Picture Control they were using.
CC_NP3 actually looks the most filmic out of the three. Not only is it warmer, but there's noticeably less contrast in the blacks and the highlights have been reduced, producing a faded film vibe. The blues also appear more aqua/teal, again ramping up the analog nostalgia.
Fujifilm’s Classic Chrome is much cooler by comparison, with more contrast resulting in deeper blacks and brighter highlights. The Redditor’s efforts sit somewhere in-between, albeit closer to their goal of replicating their Fujifilm X-H1's results.
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The Redditor’s image is warmer than the original Classic Chrome, slightly less contrasty, with more of that faded filmic vibe, but nowhere near as warm or flat as the CC_NP3 version.
Other Redditors have thrown in their two cents, with several pointing out that their favorite profile is actually the Nikon Zf's original Custom Picture Profile that prompted the entire experiment. I can certainly see why; it’s the most stylized variant, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s better.
It’s also worth noting that this is being judged via a single image. You’d need multiple different subjects and lighting conditions to draw any meaningful conclusions. As such, I actually think the Redditor’s own version strikes the best balance. It’s warmer than Classic Chrome, but retains most of its other characteristics.
One question that the Redditor posed to the community was whether or not sensor differences were ultimately the deciding factor in their inability to get any closer to Fujifilm’s Classic Chrome.
As several Redditors mentioned, it could be the X-H1’s X-Trans III. We know that X-Trans sensors are CMOS sensors with Fujifilm’s proprietary color-filter array (not Bayer). Together with internal processing, this delivers the Fujifilm ‘look’.
Nikon’s internal processing will be different, so even if you input identical tone curves or color adjustment parameters, you’ll end up with subtly different results.
One commenter specifically singled out differences in the cameras’ green channel. This is a very astute theory, given that one of the major differences in Fujifilm’s color science and that of other cameras is the quality of the greens.
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Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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