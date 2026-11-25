The Fujifilm X100VI puts the brand’s popular sensor and color profiles into a compact camera that can’t swap lenses – but with a new accessory from 3 Legged Thing, it can host modular accessory swaps. The 3 Legged Thing Fred QD is an expandable L-bracket designed specifically for the X100VI.

On its own, Fred QD is an L-bracket that allows the compact camera to quickly switch from horizontal to vertical orientation on a tripod. The L-bracket also gives the X100VI an added grip.

Designed only for the X100VI, 3 Legged Thing says that the L-bracket doesn’t block access to the battery compartment, side ports, or focus mode selector, and the accessory doesn’t block the camera’s tilt screen either.

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Fred uses a modular approach to expand the use cases beyond a typical L-bracket, however. The L-bracket supports 3 Legged Thing’s modular XPAND system, which allows creators to add cheese plates, risers, and connectors. From there, accessory arms and attachments can be added to the L-bracket, supporting anything from mics to lights.

The short upright used for vertical shooting can be removed when photographers need the most compact setup without losing the horizontal tripod mount or the added grip. The L-bracket also works with the 3 Legged Thing Axis strap and has pass-through compatibility with the Peak Design Capture V3 clip.

The Fred QD is built from magnesium alloy and supports Acra-Swiss-compatible tripod heads and clamps with its quick-detach socket.

The 3 Legged Thing Fred QD launches with a $119.99 / £99.99 list price. Pre-orders have already opened, with shipping beginning on December 03. The L-mount bracket is available in black or orange.

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