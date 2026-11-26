Out in the vast, cold expanses of space, a spacecraft housing a modest 5MP camera gets a final glimpse of our home planet, snapping a colored frame of Earth before embarking on an interplanetary journey never to return.

The image was captured by the Visible and Infrared Observation System camera aboard NASA's ESCAPADE Gold spacecraft, one of the ESCAPADE mission’s two identical craft, during a powered flyby of Earth on November 9 this year.

At around 9 a.m. EST (2:00 p.m. GMT) that day, about three hours after its closest approach to Earth, ESCAPADE Gold snapped the frame. In the background, roughly 38,500 miles away, we see our home world's Western Hemisphere, framed between the dark side of the planet and one of the spacecraft's solar panels in the foreground.

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(Image credit: NASA/UC Berkeley/Northern Arizona University)

The Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers, or ESCAPADE, mission is a multi-year NASA initiative to study the effect of solar wind on Mars' atmosphere.

Having launched in November last year, the two spacecraft (Blue and Gold) first traveled to a location in space known as the second Lagrange point (L2), roughly one million miles from Earth, before returning toward the planet to use its gravity as a slingshot toward Mars, where the twin craft are expected to arrive in early September 2027.

Once in orbit around the Red Planet, NASA will use the ESCAPE crafts to hopefully reveal how charged solar particles, which bombard the planet's magnetosphere and atmosphere at some one million miles per hour, caused Mars to go from a warmer, wetter world to a cold, arid one.

During the November 9 flyby, ESCAPADE Gold also snapped scenes of Earth's Western Hemisphere in infrared, with NASA scientists later visualizing the temperature variations in different colors.

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However, none of these infrared shots depict the feeling of distance and leaving one's home on a long, potentially perilous journey quite like the visible-light frame captured in color does. You can keep up to speed with the ESCAPADE mission at its log page.

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