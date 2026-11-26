End of an era: Has Nikon just killed off its last DSLR flagship once and for all?
It’s been a long time coming, but it looks like it’s finally curtains for the Nikon D6, with the Nikon Z5 also succumbing to the passage of time
It looks like it’s time to say farewell to a few Nikon devices, including the flagship Nikon D6 and entry-level full-frame mirrorless Nikon Z5. The news comes by way of Nikon Rumors, which has noted the cameras’ absence from Nikon’s official USA website, citing supporting evidence from some retailers. Both cameras are, however, still available at Nikon UK. That leaves just three DSLR cameras available on Nikon USA: the Nikon D7500, Nikon D780, and Nikon D850.
Technically, the ‘Big N’ kickstarted the D6’s discontinuation a year and a half ago, when Nikon Japan listed it as discontinued. The process is rarely a hard stop, as it’s often possible to find old stock from third-party retailers many months and sometimes even years after a product has been officially discontinued. As such, you may find some of these departing Nikon items cropping up in the best Black Friday camera deals.
The last DSLR flagship
The Nikon D6 was launched in 2020, less than two years before Nikon’s first mirrorless flagship, the Nikon Z9. It wasn’t a huge departure from the Nikon D5, and its hefty RRP never fell, sitting at around $6,499.95 / £6,799. As such, it was very much a specialist camera, but its departure is hugely significant as the last Nikon DSLR flagship to roll off the production line.
Less surprising, perhaps, is the Nikon Z5’s discontinuation. It had been superseded by the Nikon Z5 II in April 2025, although the new camera occupied a slightly higher tier within the market, thanks to its greatly improved specs and higher pricing. However, the recently launched Nikon Z5IIC has filled the pricing gap somewhat by offering a more affordable alternative to the Nikon Z5 II.
Nikon Rumors has also highlighted that the Nikon AF-S 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR is no longer listed on Nikon USA, with Japanese retailer Map Camera having listed the Nikon AF-S 105mm f/1.4E ED, Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.8G, and Nikon AF-P DX 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR as discontinued.
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Check out the best Nikon cameras and the best Nikon Z lenses. And if you see something you like, be sure to check out the best Nikon Black Friday deals.
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Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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