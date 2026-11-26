The Nikon D6 will stand as Nikon's last ever DSLR flagship

It looks like it’s time to say farewell to a few Nikon devices, including the flagship Nikon D6 and entry-level full-frame mirrorless Nikon Z5. The news comes by way of Nikon Rumors, which has noted the cameras’ absence from Nikon’s official USA website, citing supporting evidence from some retailers. Both cameras are, however, still available at Nikon UK. That leaves just three DSLR cameras available on Nikon USA: the Nikon D7500, Nikon D780, and Nikon D850.

Technically, the ‘Big N’ kickstarted the D6’s discontinuation a year and a half ago, when Nikon Japan listed it as discontinued. The process is rarely a hard stop, as it’s often possible to find old stock from third-party retailers many months and sometimes even years after a product has been officially discontinued. As such, you may find some of these departing Nikon items cropping up in the best Black Friday camera deals.

The last DSLR flagship

I knew it was happening, but the removal of the D6 from Nikon's USA website makes it feel more real than ever! (Image credit: James Artaius / Digital Camera World)

The Nikon D6 was launched in 2020, less than two years before Nikon’s first mirrorless flagship, the Nikon Z9. It wasn’t a huge departure from the Nikon D5, and its hefty RRP never fell, sitting at around $6,499.95 / £6,799. As such, it was very much a specialist camera, but its departure is hugely significant as the last Nikon DSLR flagship to roll off the production line.

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Less surprising, perhaps, is the Nikon Z5’s discontinuation. It had been superseded by the Nikon Z5 II in April 2025, although the new camera occupied a slightly higher tier within the market, thanks to its greatly improved specs and higher pricing. However, the recently launched Nikon Z5IIC has filled the pricing gap somewhat by offering a more affordable alternative to the Nikon Z5 II.

Nikon Rumors has also highlighted that the Nikon AF-S 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR is no longer listed on Nikon USA, with Japanese retailer Map Camera having listed the Nikon AF-S 105mm f/1.4E ED, Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.8G, and Nikon AF-P DX 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G VR as discontinued.

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Check out the best Nikon cameras and the best Nikon Z lenses. And if you see something you like, be sure to check out the best Nikon Black Friday deals.