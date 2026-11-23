In many ways, the Canon EOS R50 V is the most significant camera that Canon has made in years. Not because it's the biggest or best, but because it represents a fundamental shift in the mindset of this very traditional camera company.

Canon has recognized that many creators not only start on their phones, but that those phones do a heck of a good job. And when they're ready to graduate to a "proper" camera, they need more than just a standard photo device that has been tweaked to favor video specs.

What modern creators need is a camera that has been designed and built from the ground up for today's content. It needs to be a camera for vlogging, a camera for streaming, a camera for TikTok – a camera for long-and short-form video alike. And, crucially, it needs to be better than a phone.

The EOS R50 V does all those things, which is why I think it's the best upgrade for anyone shooting on a phone, or even an older DSLR or mirrorless camera – especially right now, when it's $200 off in the US (its lowest ever price) and £200 off in the UK.

Size matters

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The biggest and most obvious difference is the sensor size. Even the best camera phones only have a 1-inch sensor, which isn't even a measurement of the sensor itself (it's a standard; the sensor only measures 0.52 x 0.35 inches).

By contrast, the R50 V has an enormous APS-C sensor that has roughly three times the surface area. And in many ways it gives you three times the quality, as everything from low light performance to image fidelity is leaps and bounds better.

But how does that work when the R50 V only has a 24.2MP sensor, compared to the 200MP sensors of some smartphones? Phone sensors may indeed have that many megapixels, but they exploit pixel binning to give you a much lower – and much lower quality – resolution when it actually comes to shooting.

While I often come away disappointed with the quality of footage straight from my phone (unless I'm shooting in super high-end modes like ProRes), the straight-out-of-camera quality of 4K 30p on the R50 V is truly exquisite – namely because it's oversampled from 6K, giving super crispy results.

It can shoot in 4K 60p, too, though this invokes a 1.56x crop – which effectively makes your lenses look "longer" and more "zoomed in", so you need to be aware of this when jumping to 60p. It also captures FullHD all the way up to 120p if you want true slow-motion footage at a lower resolution.

Choose your weapon

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Technical superiority aside, the Canon EOS R50 V also gives creators virtually unlimited creative options in the form of interchangeable lenses.

While you're stuck creating with whatever lenses your phone happened to come with, the R50 V employs Canon's cutting-edge lens mount – which means it can make use of the best Canon RF lenses for mirrorless cameras as well as the best Canon lenses for DSLRs.

So whether you want telephoto lenses, wide-angle lenses, fisheye lenses, tilt-shift lenses, cinema lenses or any other kind of lens, you can mount them to the camera and employ their creative effects and benefits. You can even adapt old film camera lenses for truly vintage vibes!

Yes, there are add-on lenses for iPhone and Android phones, but they're just not the same. And no matter what lens you put on your phone, you're not going to get things like authentic shallow depth of field – aka the "cinematic look" with blurry backgrounds that come from combining fast-aperture lenses with a large image sensor.

But the Canon EOS R50 V doesn't just give you control over your lenses; it gives you total control over every aspect of your image, from depth of field to exposure to the kinds of codecs and outputs you want to use.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Not only can you shoot in 10-bit 4:2:2 for phenomenal fidelity and flexibility without going all the way to RAW video, you can also make use of C-Log 3 if you want to take your footage into post production and get serious about color grading. But you can also just stick to the standard settings and enjoy fantastic out-of-camera results with Canon's top-class color science.

The R50 V is also ideal for streaming, accessible via a couple of simple button presses, with invaluable features like a fully articulating screen (so you can always see what you're recording) and a tally lamp (so you can always see when you're recording… and, just as importantly when you aren't!).

Not only is Canon's industry-leading autofocus incredibly reliable, being built around subject detection algorithms, it also has creator-favorite features like product showcase (or Movie For Close-Up Demos, in Canon speak) so that your shots prioritize whatever you're holding up to the camera, rather than focusing on your face.

As an existing Canon user, the R50 V is a fantastic sidearm for when I want to create content on the go – I love the way it cuts seamlessly with footage from my other EOS cameras and the fact that I can share all my lenses. And when my friends need something simple to shoot with, I pair it with the Canon RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.4 IS STM PZ zoom or RF 16mm f/2.8 STM prime.

There are more advanced cameras, and cameras with more features (the Canon EOS R6 V adds things like image stabilization and a full frame sensor), but honestly – the R50 V does virtually everything I need it to, whether I'm shooting Reels for Instagram or video podcasts for YouTube. If you're looking for a budget-friendly, beginner-friendly body with pro-level power, this is it.

🇺🇸 Deal

Save $200 Canon EOS R50 V: was $719 now $519 at Amazon This "baby Cinema EOS" camera gives you a beginner-friendly body with pro-level power. It packs 4K 60p (cropped) and crisp 4K 30p (oversampled from 6K), UVC streaming, 10-bit 4:2:2 and C-Log 3, and it's also a super-affordable way into Canon's EOS VR system for 3D shooting.

🇬🇧 Deal

Save £200 Canon EOS R50 V: was £729 now £529 at Amazon This "baby Cinema EOS" camera gives you a beginner-friendly body with pro-level power. It packs 4K 60p (cropped) and crisp 4K 30p (oversampled from 6K), UVC streaming, 10-bit 4:2:2 and C-Log 3, and it's also a super-affordable way into Canon's EOS VR system for 3D shooting.

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Take a look at the best lenses for the Canon EOS R50 V, as well as the best Canon RF lenses across the entire range.