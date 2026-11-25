TTartisan has just launched its widest-ever wide-angle lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The new TTartisan AF 12mm f/2.8 offers a phenomenal 122° angle of view, making it a great choice for shooting architectural interiors – but also for shooting panoramic images of the night sky.

Available from today, the new 12mm autofocus lens is available in both Nikon Z and Sony FE mounts for $489 / £339 it is a highly attractive price for a lens with such an extreme focal length - undercutting that of the Brightin Star 12mm f/2.8 that was introduced earlier this year.

The TTartisan lens is constructed from 16 elements arranged in 10 groups, and uses a six-bladed aperture. Weighing between 336-349g (depending on the mount) it has a minimum focus distance of 18cm or 7 inches. Despite its bulbous front element, there is a ring to allow you can attach an 82mm filter.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

TheTTartisan AF 12mm f/2.8 has a manual aperture ring with third-stop detents from f/2.8 down to f/16 (Image credit: TTartisan)