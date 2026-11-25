TTartisan's new 12mm lens redefines the meaning of a budget wide-angle lens – and astrophotographers are going to love its all-seeing angle of view
The new TTartisan AF 12mm f/2.8 can see things that most other lenses can't when used with Sony and Nikon full-frame mirrorless cameras
TTartisan has just launched its widest-ever wide-angle lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The new TTartisan AF 12mm f/2.8 offers a phenomenal 122° angle of view, making it a great choice for shooting architectural interiors – but also for shooting panoramic images of the night sky.
Available from today, the new 12mm autofocus lens is available in both Nikon Z and Sony FE mounts for $489 / £339 it is a highly attractive price for a lens with such an extreme focal length - undercutting that of the Brightin Star 12mm f/2.8 that was introduced earlier this year.
The TTartisan lens is constructed from 16 elements arranged in 10 groups, and uses a six-bladed aperture. Weighing between 336-349g (depending on the mount) it has a minimum focus distance of 18cm or 7 inches. Despite its bulbous front element, there is a ring to allow you can attach an 82mm filter.
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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