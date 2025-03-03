Canon R5 Mark II finally drops to below $4K!

If you have been longing for an upgrade to the Canon EOS R5, then the announcement of the new Mark II must have been music to your ears, but since it was announced its always had its high $4,299 price tag - Well not today as you can now buy the Canon EOS R5 Mark II for just $3,999 - that's a $300 at Adorama

However, Adorama have sweetened this deal even more by offering a FREE EF-R adaptor, spare battery, 512GB CFexpress card and a subscription to Capture One, which would usually cost you and extra $545.49 on top of asking price!

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II stands out as one of the top mirrorless cameras available, built for multimedia professionals who demand versatility, exceptional image quality, and cutting-edge technology. Capable of shooting at an impressive 30 frames per second and recording 8K60p RAW video, it delivers outstanding performance in both photography and videography.

At its core is a newly developed 45MP sensor featuring a stacked, back-illuminated design, paired with Canon’s latest Digic Accelerator processor. This combination boosts overall performance, making the R5 Mark II a powerhouse for professional creators.

One of its most notable advancements is enhanced image processing. While maintaining the high resolution of its predecessor, the updated sensor's back-illuminated design improves light efficiency, resulting in superior image quality.



Additionally, the R5 Mark II introduces an upgraded Eye Control AF system, initially seen in the Canon EOS R3. This feature allows photographers to control focus simply by looking through the viewfinder at their desired subject. Paired with advanced subject recognition algorithms, the camera can track and maintain a sharp focus on subjects more efficiently.

The detection frame rate has nearly doubled, making the camera exceptionally responsive, and reinforcing its place as a versatile and intelligent tool for professional content creators.