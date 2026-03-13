Sony’s autofocus system may actually hold the tech to prove whether or not a video originated in camera – or is an AI fake. This week, the tech giant expanded its Camera Verify AI detector to support videos as well as stills, but the way the software works actually uses some 3D tech likely tied to Sony’s autofocusing system.

Camera Verify is a beta software that analyzes photos – and now video – to determine whether or not that content was created inside one of Sony’s cameras in order to flag AI fakes. The program is designed for journalists and news organizations and requires a paid license for the software. The program launched last year for still photos, but now supports video.

The program uses three key verification factors, including reading digital signatures under the C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) and verification using the capture time stamps.

Article continues below

But the third factor that the software uses to prove a video came out of a camera and not a bot is actually tied to the brand’s autofocus system. Sony explains that the software also looks to see whether a real-world subject was captured by using 3D depth detection.

Several of Sony’s high-end cameras have a feature called Focus Map. It’s designed to help videographers quickly see what’s in focus and what’s not. But the depth data has more than one purpose, and Sony is now using it to help fight fakes by looking for the depth data inside the file’s metadata.

Without a 3D depth map, nefarious users could potentially use a camera to photograph an AI-generated image or video playing on a TV screen in order to get that C2PA camera stamp. But by using a 3D depth map, Sony’s software can also tell if the image or video is a shot of a 2D print or screen, or whether it’s actually a 3D scene that happened in real life.

While Camera Verify is only in beta and only available for certain journalism outlets, it’s interesting to see autofocus tech being used to fight AI fakes. Sony's autofocus uses AI for subject detection, so it's a bit of AI fighting generative AI. The new video detection capabilities are rolling out with support for footage shot on the Sony A1 II, A1, A9 III, A7R V, A7S III, and A7 IV. Support for the A7 V is also expected to be added as early as May 2026.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like

Browse the best Sony cameras or the best Sony E-Mount lenses.