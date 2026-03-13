The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is still a very effective all-purpose full-frame DSLR for professionals – but now discontinued

The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV was one of the last great survivors of the DSLR era – but before it can celebrate its 10th birthday in August 2026, the iconic camera has now been added to Canon Japan's discontinuation list.

Canon's step to end the production of this full-frame DSLR may feel like a natural step in today's mirrorless-dominated camera market – but the disappearance of the 5D Mark IV will still sting for many photographers.

Even years after launch, the 5D Mark IV is known as one of Canon's most dependable pro DSLR workhorses, and remains widely used. However, with the discontinuation now official, photographers should expect no further official support from Canon, including firmware updates.

A milestone full-frame DSLR

Canon returned to its all-rounder roots with the 5D Mark IV when it was announced in August 2016.

At the time, it introduced several important upgrades, including a 30.4MP full-frame sensor, 7fps continuous shooting, 4K video recording, Dual Pixel CMOS AF (autofocus), and built-in Wi-Fi and GPS.

The camera also introduced Dual Pixel RAW, a unique feature that allowed photographers to make small focus adjustments and refinements during post-processing.

Read here the BIG reason why former editor of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Peter Travis prefers his trusty Canon EOS 5D Mark IV over the newer EOS R5… (Image credit: Future)

Even today, the 5D Mark IV offers some features that many photographers prefer over modern mirrorless cameras. For example, it provides a large full-screen digital level on the rear LCD, which many find easier to work with than smaller electronic level displays on cameras like the EOS R5.

Availability

Although the 5D Mark IV is now officially discontinued, it is still available to purchase – at least for now.

Retailers will continue selling the camera until the remaining stock runs out, meaning photographers may still find good deals in the upcoming weeks/months (if stock lasts).

If you're still hoping to pick up the full-frame DSLR, now may be the last opportunity to buy the 5D Mark IV new before it disappears from stores entirely. (Image credit: Canon)

