"Officially discontinued" – another beloved pro DSLR camera that was a game-changer for many photographers ceases production 😥
It's official, the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is no longer in production – but the full-frame DSLR was one trusted camera among professional photographers
The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV was one of the last great survivors of the DSLR era – but before it can celebrate its 10th birthday in August 2026, the iconic camera has now been added to Canon Japan's discontinuation list.
Canon's step to end the production of this full-frame DSLR may feel like a natural step in today's mirrorless-dominated camera market – but the disappearance of the 5D Mark IV will still sting for many photographers.
Even years after launch, the 5D Mark IV is known as one of Canon's most dependable pro DSLR workhorses, and remains widely used. However, with the discontinuation now official, photographers should expect no further official support from Canon, including firmware updates.Article continues below
A milestone full-frame DSLR
Canon returned to its all-rounder roots with the 5D Mark IV when it was announced in August 2016.
At the time, it introduced several important upgrades, including a 30.4MP full-frame sensor, 7fps continuous shooting, 4K video recording, Dual Pixel CMOS AF (autofocus), and built-in Wi-Fi and GPS.
The camera also introduced Dual Pixel RAW, a unique feature that allowed photographers to make small focus adjustments and refinements during post-processing.
Even today, the 5D Mark IV offers some features that many photographers prefer over modern mirrorless cameras. For example, it provides a large full-screen digital level on the rear LCD, which many find easier to work with than smaller electronic level displays on cameras like the EOS R5.
Availability
Although the 5D Mark IV is now officially discontinued, it is still available to purchase – at least for now.
Retailers will continue selling the camera until the remaining stock runs out, meaning photographers may still find good deals in the upcoming weeks/months (if stock lasts).
Where to buy the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV body
🇺🇸 US
- $1,999 at Amazon
- $1,999 (was $2,499) at B&H
- $1,999 (was $2,341.68) + free accessories at Adorama
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
