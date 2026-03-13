Sony has released the latest firmware versions for a trio of prime and zoom telephoto lenses with a view of improving handling and image quality.

Firmware version 04 for the FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS telephoto zoom and firmware version 02 for the FE 400 mm f/2.8 GM OSS and FE 600mm f/4 GM OSS telephoto primes bolster stabilization.

For the FE 400mm f/2.8 GM OSS and FE 600mm f/4 GM OSS prime lenses, firmware version 02 updates the Body-Lens Coordinated Control setting, which synchronizes the in-body image stabilization (IBIS) with in-lens Optical SteadyShot (OSS).

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Sony says that firmware version 04 also improves operational stability in the FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS, but hasn’t given any details as to how.

Sony firmware downloads

Download firmware version 04 (Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS)

Download firmware version 02 (Sony FE 400 mm f/2.8 GM OSS)

Download firmware version 02 (Sony FE 600mm f/4 GM OSS)

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I always recommend waiting a few weeks before downloading the latest firmware. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter and for Sony to address them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World, and we'll alert you to any problems.

To update any of the mentioned lenses to their latest firmware versions, you'll need to connect them to a Sony E-mount camera. However, the specific update instructions may differ between camera models, so make sure to read them carefully.

The FE 400 mm f/2.8 GM OSS, FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS, and FE 600mm f/4 GM OSS are flagship Sony ‘Gold Standard’ telephoto and super-telephoto lenses that excel in niches such as wildlife and sports photography. Keeping them, and your other lenses for that matter, updated helps ensure top performance.

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