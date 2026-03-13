In a world where headlines are dominated by flagship cameras and cutting-edge tech, it's the midrange category in particular that's driving sales for Canon right now.

However, with ostensibly midrange cameras like the Canon EOS R6 Mark III offering pro-level specs, I asked Canon about the challenge of designing mid-level models without cannibalizing the top-tier bodies. The answer was simple: you can't sacrifice high standards.

Canon's lineup is incredibly diverse, covering everything from absolute beginner to world-class pro. So, when I met its senior management and design leads at CP+ 2026 earlier this month, I wanted to know which cameras were selling well for the company.

"The midrange class – R50, R6 series," Go Tokura, executive vice president and head of Imaging Group, proudly replied. "Very favorable sales."

The R6 Mark III may be a mid-level product on paper, but many of its specs definitely offer pro performance (Image credit: James Artaius)

We have to juggle the balance between the needs of the customers, but at the same time [achieve an] accessible price; it shouldn’t be too expensive." Yoichi Sato, Canon

It's often said that the 6-series is Canon's biggest seller, dating back to the 6D DSLRs and through to today's R6 mirrorless cameras. And the Canon EOS M50 was an absolute sales juggernaut in the company's first foray into mirrorless.

So it's no surprise that these midrange bodies – rather than powerhouses like the EOS R5 Mark II – were highlighted as sales successes. But today's market is radically different to the one in which the 6D series existed. Modern "midrange" cameras like the R6 Mark III and Sony A7 V offer specs that feel far more geared to professional performance.

I asked Canon about this seemingly paradoxical situation. How do you make a camera that sits beneath the professional tier in the hierarchy, given today's consumer expectations?

"We have to juggle the balance between the needs of the customers, but at the same time [achieve an] accessible price; it shouldn’t be too expensive," explained Yoichi Sato, senior general manager of IMG Products Development Center 1 and IMG Development Unit.

Canon executive Yoichi Sato, senior general manager of IMG Products Development Center 1 / IMG Development Unit (Image credit: James Artaius)

While flagship products set a certain standard in terms of performance and expectation, you cannot simply make a lesser-performing product just because it sits lower on the family tree.

"For example, the accuracy of autofocus directly impacts the quality of the image. We have to follow a high standard, so that core function remains the same – we are not going to sacrifice that."

I think Canon has nailed a great balance with the R50 and, in particular, the R6 families. There was once a time (perhaps even with the original EOS R6) where junior Canon bodies could feel a little bit compromised in terms of specs.

Today, though, that's clearly no longer the case. The R6 Mark III offering features like open gate that even flagship products don't possess. Which does make you wonder how the next R1 and R5 models can possibly up the ante even further…