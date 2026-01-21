The camera world is reeling from the news that Sony is apparently set to announce "a wave of new sensors" – including a 180MP sensor for medium format cameras.

If Sony were to employ that same pixel density on a full-frame sensor, we would be looking at a full frame mirrorless camera with 107MP resolution.

While it seemed that the megapixel war had plateaued at 100MP for medium format and 61MP for full frame, it seems that Sony's engineers are about to end the armistice and restart the resolution arms race.

180MP medium format sensor: What we know

A report by Andrea Pizzini on Sony Alpha Rumors says that the new sensor is "100% confirmed", with a follow-up YouTube video hinting that it could materialize as soon as the CP+ show in Japan next month. You can watch Pizzini's full video below:

Sony has been producing the 100MP medium format sensors used by both Fujifilm and Hasselblad cameras for the past 7 years. Indeed, the cutting-edge Fujifilm GFX 100 II, Fujifilm GFX Eterna and Hasselblad X2D II 100C all use this ageing sensor.

Its limitations are well known, and appropriate to the age of the sensor; great resolution but slow readout speed, which also affects things like autofocus performance and video.

Obviously sensors in general have become a lot more advanced in seven years, but on top of that advancent we also have new technologies like stacked sensors and partially stacked sensors and global shutter sensors – all technologies that Sony is well versed in, and all of which would dramatically improve performance.

So we could be looking at a new sensor that doesn't just have monster resolution, but might also have the speed to match or even exceed full frame sensors.

Which cameras could use this 180MP sensor?

Leica's oft-teased S4 could potentially boast this new sensor (Image credit: Leica)

Sony has been supplying Fujifilm and Hasselblad with mirrorless medium format sensors since the latter debuted the format in 2016. So they would be the obvious candidates.

But there have been camera rumors for years (often stoked by the manufacturer itself) that Leica is getting back into the medium format market. While the head of the company recently revealed that Leica is developing its own sensors, likely for its M series cameras, it's entirely possible that the upcoming Leica S4 could use Sony's new sensor.

I dare say that Phase One will be interested in this kind of resolution, too, as it is the current king of pixels with cameras like the 150MP Phase One XT.

However, Pizzini's report notes that the new sensor in question is the smaller 44 x 33mm format used by prosumer medium format cameras, rather than the larger 53.4 x 40mm format used by Phase One's $60,000+ cameras.

Still, Sony could easily fabricate slightly larger sensors from the same CMOS boards – just as it could easily fabricate smaller full-frame sensors, which would have 107MP resolution.

Canon was already working on a 120MP DSLR in 2015, so it may be ready to fire back faster than you think (Image credit: Canon)

This raises all kinds of wild potential for resolution-oriented cameras like Sony's A7R series, Sigma's fp cameras or Leica's M and Q lines. Could we see a 107MP A7R VI? It would be absolutely possible. While Nikon's recent sensors haven't been made by Sony, there would be nothing preventing the Z7 III from going back to old habits either.

Where does this leave Canon, the only manufacturer that makes its own sensors and has never used one made by Sony?

Well, while it isn't interested in medium format, Canon announced a 120MP full frame DSLR back in 2015 – so it has been developing 100MP sensors for over a decade. In fact, it even showed off a 250MP camera in 2024. So while Sony may beat it to the punch, Canon is no doubt ready with a counterpunch.

One thing's for sure… the megapixel war is back on like neckbone!

