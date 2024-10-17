Is Canon's "unicorn camera" FINALLY coming next year?

This "unicorn camera" from Canon has been rumored since the launch of the EOS R system. But it could finally arrive in 2025

I've reported on just about every rumored Canon camera since the EOS R system launched in 2018 – and just about all of them have come to fruition, in one way or another. However, there's one "unicorn" camera from Canon that has never seen the light of day… but we might finally see it in 2025. 

Dating all the way back to 2019, there have been rumors that a high-resolution EOS R would be launched as a replacement for the 50.6MP Canon EOS 5DS – but the mirrorless version, commonly referred to as the Canon EOS R5S, has long been said to feature a 100MP full frame sensor.

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

