TTArtisan has unveiled a 35mm-equivalent bright prime lens that’s just 6cm tall – and it retails for just $127 / £139 / AU$249. The TTArtisan AF 23mm f/1.8 is a useful prime for APS-C cameras with a compact, lightweight design.

After launching the lens for the Fujifilm X and Nikon Z mounts earlier this year, TTArtisan unveiled a version for Sony E-Mount this week.

The TTArtisan AF 23mm f/1.8 weighs about 7.4 oz / 210g and is just 2.3 inches / 6cm. Despite the lightweight build, TTArtisans says the lens housing is made with aviation-grade aluminum. It has a minimalist design with few controls outside a focus ring, but a USB-C port built into the rear lens cap is invaluable for firmware updates.

(Image credit: TTArtisan)

The 23mm focal length creates the equivalent look of a 35mm lens in full-frame terms – a wide focal length that’s often praised for its more natural perspective than ultra-wides. The company says that the lens’ f/1.8 aperture enables creatives to work in low light, as well as generating more background blur and separating the subject from the background.

While many budget lenses skip the autofocus, the AF in the TTArtisan AF 23mm f/1.8 name stands for autofocus. It uses a stepping motor for quieter, faster performance that works with both stills and video. The autofocus motor is capable of focusing as close as 0.3m / 11.8 inches from the front of the lens

The newly launched E-Mount version of the lens is available on Amazon and Amazon UK. The X-Mount version is available on Amazon US, Amazon UK and B&H. The Nikon Z Mount version is temporarily sold out. The lens retails for $127 / £139 / AU$249.

