TTArtisan reveals new, super-cheap autofocus lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras
And there are versions coming for APS-C Sony and Nikon shooters
TTArtisan has launched a new 23mm APS-C lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras. The AF 23mm F1.8 features stepping motor autofocus and a full set of electrical contacts to facilitate lens-body communication. TTArtisan claims the AF system is "silent", which bodes well for using the lens to record video. Inside is an 11-element optical stack arranged in 9 groups, containing two extra-low dispersion elements and a one high-refractive index element. A 9-blade aperture diaphragm, combined with the relatively large f/1.8 maximum aperture, should result in pleasingly smooth bokeh.
The AF 23mm F1.8 weighs just 210g, despite its all-metal lens barrel constructed from 5052 aviation-grade aluminium. It measures 74mm long and 67mm in diameter, with a 52mm filter thread. The 23mm focal length equates to a 62-degree angle of view, which is roughly equivalent to shooting with a 35mm lens on a full-frame body. TTArtisan also incorporates a USB-C socket into the rear lens cap, and this can be used for applying firmware updates.
The TTArtisan AF 23mm f/1.8 is available to buy now for Fuji X-mount, and it's aggressively priced, costing just $127. Versions for APS-C Sony-E and Nikon-Z cameras are coming soon.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.