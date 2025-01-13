TTArtisan reveals new, super-cheap autofocus lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras

TTArtisan has launched a new 23mm APS-C lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras. The AF 23mm F1.8 features stepping motor autofocus and a full set of electrical contacts to facilitate lens-body communication. TTArtisan claims the AF system is "silent", which bodes well for using the lens to record video. Inside is an 11-element optical stack arranged in 9 groups, containing two extra-low dispersion elements and a one high-refractive index element. A 9-blade aperture diaphragm, combined with the relatively large f/1.8 maximum aperture, should result in pleasingly smooth bokeh.

(Image credit: TTArtisan)

The AF 23mm F1.8 weighs just 210g, despite its all-metal lens barrel constructed from 5052 aviation-grade aluminium. It measures 74mm long and 67mm in diameter, with a 52mm filter thread. The 23mm focal length equates to a 62-degree angle of view, which is roughly equivalent to shooting with a 35mm lens on a full-frame body. TTArtisan also incorporates a USB-C socket into the rear lens cap, and this can be used for applying firmware updates.

(Image credit: TTArtisan)

The TTArtisan AF 23mm f/1.8 is available to buy now for Fuji X-mount, and it's aggressively priced, costing just $127. Versions for APS-C Sony-E and Nikon-Z cameras are coming soon.