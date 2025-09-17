An ultra-fast wide-angle prime for under $330? 7Artisans just made full-frame creativity more affordable than ever
The most affordable autofocus 24mm f/1.8 full-frame lens for Nikon Z, Leica L and Sony E is finally here
A wide, fast, autofocus lens designed for full-frame cameras, available for just $329? That's what the newly released 7Artisans AF 24mm f/1.8 lens brings to the table, which is now officially available for Nikon Z and L-mount systems.
This lens already exists for Sony E-mount, but this expansion marks something bigger: an affordable prime wide-angle lens that finally opens up options for shooters outside of Sony's ecosystem.
And it's not just the price that makes this one exciting – it's what you're getting at that price. A 24mm has always been a go-to lens for landscape, city and astrophotography. It's wide enough to tell a story without falling into the distortion trap of ultra-wide.
What makes this release special is that there really isn't anything quite like the 7Artisan 24mm f/1.8 in this segment.
What else is on the market?
Sure we have the Nikon Z 24mm f/1.8 S, but that comes in around $950. Sigma's 24mm f/2 DG DN is around $550 and even third-party options like the Viltrox 24mm f/1.8 tend to float above the $350 mark. The 7Artisans lands at $329, and that includes AF (autofocus) – something that many low-cost primes skip entirely.
And for shooters shooters that love wide-angle to include some environmental context, like in travel, street, astro, landscape or cityscape photography, it's exactly what's been missing: a fast but affordable wide prime.
Especially for Nikon Z and L-Mount users, who often face a more limited selection of low-cost lenses, this is a real win.
7Artisans AF 24mm f/1.8 specifications
Focal length: 24mm
Aperture: f/1.8~f/16
Frame: Full-frame
Supported mounts: E/ Z/ L
Focal range: 0.32M-∞
Aperture ring: Automatic/ Manual
Field of view: 83°
Optical structure: 11 groups and 14 elements
Aperture blades: 11 pieces
Filter size: ⌀62mm
Lens size: 72mm x 92mm
Lens material: Metal
Weight: about 424g (E-mount, including front and rear covers)
If there's any downside it's that, at this price point, expectations need to be tempered. For this price, you might not get everything you would from a flagship lens – so there might be compromises.
You probably won't get edge-to-edge perfection wide open. AF may not keep up with blazing mirrorless speeds. But it looks like it delivers where it counts – solid center sharpness, pleasing rendering and enough speed to handle everyday use.
The 24mm focal length is also very versatile, being interesting for video shooters working with gimbals, vloggers needing a wide-talking-head look, or street photographers wanting something compact and discreet. This could become a real go-to.
We don't often get to say this about new lenses lately, especially in the full-frame world – but this is a release that feels genuinely accessible. No gimmicks, no over-promises. Just a fast, wide-angle prime that brings full-frame photography a little closer to more people.
