Sensational Sony lens savings as Amazon slashes prices in Spring sale

Amazon's Spring Deal Days have just started, and I've been on the hunt for some of the best offers for photographers.

This time around it is Sony mirrorless shooters who are getting some of the best deals... and I have been particularly impressed with the price of some of its lenses. It is always easy to be tempted to get a new camera - but it always a better investment to buy more glass. There is always room for one more zoom or prime in your camera bag!



Here's the pick of the Sony lens deals available - whether you are a full-frame camera user, or if you use an APS-C model…

Full-frame Sony FE lenses

FE lenses are designed for full-frame cameras - such as the A7 and A9 ranges. But they can also be used on all other Sony mirrorless cameras, with their smaller APS-C sensor…

Sony FE 85mm f/1.8 | was £600 | now £372

Save £228 at Amazon Sony shooters can get this Sony 85mm portrait full-frame-compatible at a handy 25% off. Perfect for big bokeh effects for headshots, weddings, and more.

Sony FE 35mm f/1.8 | was £630 | now £379

Save £251 at Amazon A 35mm prime is a great alternative to the 'nifty fifty' for street and everyday purposes. This fast, full-frame prime from Sony delivers good image quality and the robust build you'd expect from a first-party lens.

Sony FE 24mm f/2.8 G | was £630 | now £482

Save £148 at Amazon If you're looking for a small and light full-frame, wide-angle prime for your Alpha camera, then the Sony FE 24mm f/2.8 G's smooth and silent AF and de-clickable aperture ring make it worth checking out.

APS-C Sony E lenses

E-mount lenses are not designed for full-frame cameras - so should only be used with models with an APS-C sensor - such as the A6000 Series, or the ZV-E models.

Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS | was £619 | now £549

Save £70 at Amazon This supertelephoto lens gives you masses of reach making it ideal for sports and wildlife photographer. Designed for use with APS-C Sony cameras, it offers an effective focal length range of 105-525mm.

Sony E PZ 18-105mm f/4 G OSS | was £530 | now £376.99

Save £153 at Amazon Need a lens to cover all bases? This APS-C Sony G lens boasts a versatile wide-angle to medium-telephoto zoom range, a constant f/4 aperture and a 6x power zoom, making it a good choice for video shooters. NB you need to click on the £42 discount voucher on the page to get this price.

Sony E 35mm f/1.8 OSS | was £389 | now £279

Save £110 at Amazon This APS-C prime delivers a full-frame equivalent focal length of 52.5mm, essentially making it a 'nifty fifty'. Pair that versatile focal length with a fast, f/1.8 aperture and you've got a little lens with big potential.

Sony E 50mm f/1.8 OSS | was £290 | now £209

Save £81 at Amazon An equivalent 75mm focal length and a fast f/1.8 aperture puts this plucky APS-C prime firmly within portrait territory. Other standout features include Sony's optical image stabilization and rounded aperture blades for smoother bokeh.

