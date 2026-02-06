This popular compact camera has just had a BIG price drop – now just £352

If you’ve been eyeing up a genuinely go-anywhere camera, the OM System Tough TG-7 has just dropped to £352, down from its recommended retail price £499.99, and that’s a seriously tempting saving for a camera built to survive almost anything you can throw at it.

This is one of those rare deals where the price finally matches just how much abuse the camera is designed to take.

best price this year Save £147.99 OM System Tough TG-7: was £499.99 now £352 at Amazon The OM System Tough TG-7 isn’t just rugged — it’s a precision-engineered adventure zoom camera that brings serious stills and video quality to places most cameras won’t survive.

The TG-7 is unapologetically rugged, built to be waterproof, shockproof, crushproof, freezeproof, and dustproof straight out of the box. You can take it snorkeling, hiking, skiing, kayaking, or simply chuck it in a bag without worrying about babying it. Few compact cameras can claim that level of durability without the need for additional housing or accessories.

Despite its tough exterior, the TG-7 isn’t just about survival. It features a bright f/2.0 lens, a 12MP sensor optimized for low-light shooting, and OM System’s excellent color science. It’s particularly strong for close-up work too, with impressive macro capabilities that make it ideal for nature, wildlife details, and travel storytelling.

This camera also leans into outdoor-focused features that genuinely make a difference in the field. Built-in GPS, compass, temperature sensor, and field sensor data recording turn it into a proper adventure tool rather than just a camera that happens to be tough. Add in RAW shooting and 4K video, and it’s far more capable than its compact size suggests.

At £352, the TG-7 undercuts most action cameras while offering far more traditional photographic control and flexibility. Unlike many action cams, it works just as well for stills as it does for video, and you’re not locked into ultra-wide perspectives or heavy reliance on apps to get usable results.

If you want a camera you can take absolutely anywhere without a second thought, this price drop makes the OM System Tough TG-7 a standout deal. It’s a proper adventure companion that thrives in places where phones and delicate compacts simply give up — and at this price, it’s one of the easiest recommendations in the rugged camera space right now.