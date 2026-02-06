This perfect entry-level Canon mirrorless setup just got even cheaper!

Your first mirrorless camera should be easy to use and affordable but still take great photos. The Canon EOS R100 fits this bill to a tee and, now with a discount on Amazon, you can get it for just £434 including a nifty 18-45mm zoom.

This entry-level setup is perfect for beginners just getting into photography or DSLR shooters wanting to finally see what the mirrorless fuss is all about without dropping thousands of pounds.

The Canon EOS R100 packs a 24.1MP APS-C sensor that captures clear images rendering colours nicely.

APS-C simply means that the dimensions of the sensor are smaller than those of traditional 35mm camera film – the modern-day equivalent being the 35mm full frame sensor – resulting in cropped images, but without a noticeable difference in quality.

This Canon rig boasts fast autofocus abilities which track subjects to a high degree of accuracy, meaning little chance of missing the shot. And thanks to Canon’s eye detection algorithms, the EOS R100 is particularly good at locking on to faces for crisp portraits.

(Image credit: Dan Mold)

With close to 14 stops of dynamic range, the R100performs well in different light conditions. This is an especially important feature for beginners learning how to expose images correctly.

The EOS R100 also has a respectable ISO range of 100-12,800 (expandable to 25,600), giving you decent ability to work in low-light scenarios.

Paired with the included 18-45mm lens, you’ve got a nifty setup for everyday photography from travel and family moments to casual content creation.

The wide angle works well for panoramic shots and the handy focal length range is versatile, but also requires you to move closer to your subject if shooting from a distance, which is an important skill beginners should learn early on.

Video capabilities are solid for the target audience, too. The EOS R100 offers 4K recording alongside clean Full HD, making it suitable for simple video projects, family clips, or an introduction to vlogging.

It’s not designed as a filmmaking tool, but it delivers dependable results with Canon’s familiar colour straight out of the camera.

All in, the EOS R100 produces clean, dependable images. It’s a refreshingly straightforward camera, focusing on the essentials without unnecessary complexity.

You can now get the Canon EOS R100 with the RF-S 18–45mm lens for just £434 at Amazon. For more information, read our R100 and R50 comparison.

You may also like…

Our take on the best camera for beginners along with the best lenses for the Canon EOS R100.