The lens that started my Leica journey is now just $295.20 in the Amazon Prime sale

The TTArtisan 50mm f/1.4 ASPH M-mount has dropped to just $295.20 in the Amazon Prime Sale - down from $369, saving you a cool $73.80. And I’ll say this straight away: this was the lens I chose when I first switched over to the Leica M-system, and it was nothing short of fantastic.

Shot on the TTArtisan 50mm f/1.4 on the Leica M-E (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

I used it for nearly three years, and in all that time it never skipped a beat - delivering sharp, detailed, characterful images for a fraction of the price of Leica’s own 50mm Summilux.

When I made the leap into the Leica world, I couldn’t justify spending several thousand dollars on a lens straight away. The TTArtisan 50mm f/1.4 became my go-to because it allowed me to actually use my camera from day one, to explore the rangefinder experience, to shoot, to learn. It’s a lens that lets you step into the Leica system without financial fear. And the best part? The image quality genuinely surprised me. It produced crisp detail, smooth bokeh, and excellent contrast, all while maintaining that slightly cinematic rendering that feels right at home on a Leica body.

Optically, the TTArtisan 50mm f/1.4 punches well above its weight. The fast aperture gives you the freedom to shoot in low light, and wide open, it delivers a lovely falloff that flatters portraits. Stopped down, it sharpens up beautifully, rivalling lenses several times the price. The focus ring has just the right amount of resistance, the build is solid metal, and the lens feels every bit as premium as the camera it’s mounted on.

The waiting man by Sebastian Oakley - shot on the TTA 50mm f/1.4 ASPH (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

It’s also a wonderful “first lens” for any new Leica owner - or really anyone curious about the M-mount system. Whether you’re testing the waters or simply want a reliable, affordable 50mm that delivers real character, this lens fills that gap perfectly. I’ve often said it’s the best starter lens Leica shooters can buy without compromising on the experience.

Three years on, even after adding more expensive glass to my kit, I still look back at images shot with the TTArtisan 50mm f/1.4 and think how good it truly was. It’s proof that great photography doesn’t always demand great expense; sometimes it just needs the right piece of glass in front of the right camera.

At $295.20, this deal makes an already brilliant value even more irresistible. Whether you’re buying it as your first Leica lens, a backup, or simply a way to experience that M-mount magic on a budget, you’ll struggle to find a better entry point.