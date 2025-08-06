The RED Komodo-X is one of the most portable cinema cameras I've seen – and it's just got a significant firmware update!

I recently got hands-on with the RED Komodo-X 6K Z Mount at an event hosted by Nikon and RED, and I was surprised by just how compact this cinema camera is.

For a cinema camera with a 6K global shutter sensor, it’s almost absurd for how portable it feels. This is exactly why so many wildlife filmmakers swear by it, as it gives you uncompromised image quality without the burden of a massive rig in the field.

And now, RED has dropped a fresh firmware update for the Komodo-X (version 2.0.8), and it’s a significant one. It’s not just a handful of fixes. This update adds enhanced functionality, especially for those working in demanding, professional environments.

Earlier this year, the Komodo-X made headlines as the first RED camera to feature a Nikon Z mount in 17 years. That move was huge as it opened the door for Nikon mirrorless users to step into the cinema world with gear they already own.

Now, this firmware release builds on that momentum with features that matter. Here’s what’s new:

Added Broadcast Lens control support

Added support for updating NIKKOR Z lenses

Added RED PRO and AV PRO v4 support

Added Face Detection Toggle assignable button

Added PL Mount Power Toggle

Added External Tally Thickness options

Added Extra Small Video Overlay size

Added VR Status to Lens Information overlay

Added SmallHD RED Touch OS 6.1 firmware integration

Added External Tally support for SmallHD OS 6.1

Added tilt to RED Touch Level Overlay for SmallHD OS 6.1

RED Komodo-X Z Mount at CVP (Image credit: Future)

And that’s just the new stuff. RED has also polished the experience with improvements such as better lens compatibility, smoother face detection (with a larger recognition area and cleaner transitions), and stronger network adapter support. Broadcast RCP communications got an upgrade, too.

And the bug fixes are important ones. They addressed issues like incorrect max frame rate in 2K, LUT preset errors, Focus and Exposure Tools stacking, occasional SDI audio distortion, and false color glitches on SmallHD monitors running OS 6.1.

This update, which can be found on the official RED support webpage, is another sign that RED is committed to keeping its cameras relevant and reliable through firmware. For something this small, with that much horsepower, the new firmware just makes it even more future-proof.

