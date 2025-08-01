Why a telephoto zoom is key to a versatile pro kit – and now you can save $200 on the best one for the Canon RF mount
The phenomenal Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM workhorse is now available for $2,799 – enabling you to master nearly any photography genre with one lens
If you've been looking for a versatile, high-performance zoom lens to shoot or to explore more genres, the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens is now available for just $2,799 at B&H.
That's a solid $200 discount off the previous $2,999 price tag – making a smart investment in a versatile workhorse lens that can cover a wide range of photography styles with just one purchase.
Save $200 at B&H This 70-200mm telephoto zoom is a compact, lightweight lens with stellar image quality, fast autofocus, and excellent stabilization. Though not compatible with teleconverters, it lets you shoot diverse styles with one optic.
If you're new to the world of professional photography, you might wonder why a 70-200mm telephoto zoom is often found in a pro's kit. The answer is versatility.
A lens like the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM offers exceptional image quality, fast autofocus and optical image stabilization – making it a staple for shooting everything from candid portraits and events to wildlife and sports. The compact powerhouse is considered by many to be a go-to, all-in-one solution. With this lens, you can cover multiple genres with one purchase, making it a true workhorse lens.
What sets this RF version apart is its design. It's noticeably smaller and lighter than the older EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM, thanks to its telescoping barrel. Weighing just over 1,000g and measuring roughly 90 x 146mm, it's easy to carry and handle, even for extended handheld sessions.
In our telephoto zoom comparison, we rated the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM as the best telephoto zoom lens for the Canon RF mount. It delivers incredible sharpness, beautiful color rendition and lightning-fast autofocus, backed by highly effective image stabilization – even in low-light conditions.
The only downside is its lack of compatibility with teleconverters, unlike the EF version – but for most shooters, the extra reach is often not needed (200mm already gets you pretty close, plus this lens is for full-frame models, which means a bit of cropping won't affect your image quality heavily).
And yes, the price is a serious investment – but with this current $200 discount, you get a professional-grade optic with features that elevate both your creative freedom and your earning potential.
