Why a telephoto zoom is key to a versatile pro kit – and now you can save $200 on the best one for the Canon RF mount

If you've been looking for a versatile, high-performance zoom lens to shoot or to explore more genres, the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens is now available for just $2,799 at B&H.

That's a solid $200 discount off the previous $2,999 price tag – making a smart investment in a versatile workhorse lens that can cover a wide range of photography styles with just one purchase.

If you're new to the world of professional photography, you might wonder why a 70-200mm telephoto zoom is often found in a pro's kit. The answer is versatility.

A lens like the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM offers exceptional image quality, fast autofocus and optical image stabilization – making it a staple for shooting everything from candid portraits and events to wildlife and sports. The compact powerhouse is considered by many to be a go-to, all-in-one solution. With this lens, you can cover multiple genres with one purchase, making it a true workhorse lens.

What sets this RF version apart is its design. It's noticeably smaller and lighter than the older EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM, thanks to its telescoping barrel. Weighing just over 1,000g and measuring roughly 90 x 146mm, it's easy to carry and handle, even for extended handheld sessions.

In our telephoto zoom comparison, we rated the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM as the best telephoto zoom lens for the Canon RF mount. It delivers incredible sharpness, beautiful color rendition and lightning-fast autofocus, backed by highly effective image stabilization – even in low-light conditions.

The only downside is its lack of compatibility with teleconverters, unlike the EF version – but for most shooters, the extra reach is often not needed (200mm already gets you pretty close, plus this lens is for full-frame models, which means a bit of cropping won't affect your image quality heavily).

And yes, the price is a serious investment – but with this current $200 discount, you get a professional-grade optic with features that elevate both your creative freedom and your earning potential.

