Spurred on by an 11.2 percent growth in consolidated revenue, Fujifilm says it is planning to expand its range of imaging products across both digital and instant film. In the first quarter financial results covering April through June, Fujifilm highlighted the growth of its imaging division and shared with investors plans to continue expanding the camera lineup, including more “concept cameras” like the Fujifilm X Half and GFX100RF.

“We will continue to provide attractive products for digital camera users and the film industry by expanding our range of offerings, from the outstanding image quality with large format sensors in the GFX series and the best balance of image quality and size in the X series, to such new concept cameras as the GFX100RF and X half,” Fujifilm wrote in the report.

What could a Fujifilm "expanded range" look like?

Fujifilm didn’t share specifics on what that expanded range of offerings could look like, but the statement provides a few hints. First, Fujifilm specifically calls out the GFX100RF and X Half as “concept cameras,” and that’s a fairly accurate moniker. The X Half’s film mode and vertically arranged sensor make it a fairly unique compact camera, while the GFX100RF feels like a cross between the X100VI compact camera and the GFX medium format series.

The Fujifilm GFX100RF (Image credit: Future)

Including concept cameras on that list suggests Fujifilm’s future product range could include more unusual options, rather than the expected updates to existing series. Exactly what those concept cameras could be is anyone’s guess, but I’m hoping it means the risky X Half and GFX100RF launches have proven successful for the brand.

While concept cameras were the only two models specifically named in Fujifilm’s statement on an expanded range, the longstanding X series and medium format GFX series are part of that list too. Fujifilm didn't mention specific models, but among the list of Fujifilm cameras that have not seen a successor in years is the X-Pro3.

The Fujifilm GFX Externa (Image credit: Jon Devo)

Fujifilm’s reference to “the film industry” could refer to the already-teased Fujifilm GFX Eterna Cinema camera. The Eterna is slated for a 2025 launch and is expected to bring the 102 MP GFX sensor from its medium format line into a cinema camera. We would hope for an update on its launch at the IBC trade show, which takes place in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in September.

Fujifilm plans to expand Instax too

The Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Instax, Fujifilm’s instant film line-up is also doing well and expected to continue expanding. “We will continue to expand the world of instax, enabling people to enjoy instant photo printing and further enhancing the value and joy of photography,” Fujifilm said.

Fujifilm also called out the “Utsurundesu Plus” app designed to complement Instax cameras that it launched in Japan, which the company says “enhances the features of the original QuickSnap (Utsurundesu in Japan), allowing people to share the beauty of personal moments with others.” Fujifilm didn’t say if a QuickSnap Plus would be coming to other regions, but noting the success of the app in Japan is a good sign.

Key highlights from Fujifilm's first quarter results

Fujifilm called out three models as highlights of the brand’s revenue growth: The Fujifilm X-T50, X-M5, and GFX 100S II. The X-T50 balances the retro look with a more budget-friendly price, while the X-M5 packs Fuji features into a compact mirrorless with vlogging features, and the GFX100S II boasts a 102-megapixel medium-format sensor.

Fujifilm also noted the June launch of the X Half just before the end of the first quarter, as well as the announcement of the X-E5, which doesn’t begin shipping until the end of August.

While Fujifilm posted an 11.2 percent year-over-year increase in consolidated revenue for the imaging segment, the company posted a .1 percent overall increase in revenue for the first quarter.

Tariffs still expected to have a significant impact

Fujifilm is also estimating that the new US tariff policies will cost the company around ¥6 billion, which is about $40.6 million / £30.5 million / AU$65.5 million, across all of Fujifilm’s business segments (not just imaging). That forecast includes the reciprocal tariffs that went into effect on August 01 as well as several changes already in place to offset the cost. That list of cost-saving measures already includes “reorganizing the supply chain, making additional cost reductions and others.” It’s unclear if the increased list prices of photography gear in the US introduced on August 01 are factored into the “and others” part of that estimate.

“We will continue to closely monitor these dynamics and take swift and necessary measures to minimize any impact on our performance,” Fujifilm wrote.

