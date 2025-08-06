Xencelabs releases industry-first Calman Ready pen display Xencelabs Pen Display 24+

The Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ will be the first pen display to feature integrated color calibration from Portrait Displays’ industry-standard software, Calman. Xencelabs says its world-first pen display will “deliver unparalleled color accuracy and hardware-level calibration”, a boon for professional visual creatives who require pinpoint accurate colors, such as photographers and videographers.

Xencelabs collaborated with Portrait Displays to develop the Pen Display 24+, which allows for “hardware-level calibration directly on the display.” It does this by storing calibration data on the pen display itself, providing what Xencelabs is calling “Hollywood-grade color fidelity”.

Calibration is achieved by connecting a compatible colorimeter to the Calman software to meet five industry-standard color spaces: Adobe RGB, DCI-P3, Rec. 709, Rec. 2020, and sRGB. The Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ also boasts Pantone and Skintone validation.

(Image credit: Xencelabs)

Beyond the Xencelabs Pen Display 24+’s color calibration attributes is a 23.8-inch 4K (3840×2160) display that’s capable of producing over 1.07-billion colors with 99% Adobe RGB, 93% DCI-P3, and 99% sRGB coverage. The display features Xencelabs’ Super AG Etching, a glass surface that’s designed to provide a paper-like feel while mitigating reflections and glare.

The two included styluses provide 8,192 pressure levels, activating at just 3g. Both the 3 Button Pen and Thin Pen feature Xencelabs’ Eraser v2, can be fitted with the outfit’s Felt and Standard nibs, and buttons can be customized to provide various shortcuts. The package also includes Xencelabs’ Quick Keys remote, a physical remote device with an OLED screen and the ability to provide 44 application-specific shortcuts.

(Image credit: Xencelabs)

Windows users will be able to take advantage of the tablet’s support for HP Anyware, while Parsec is also supported for remote workflows. Virtual Tablet Mode allows users with a multi-monitor setup to work seamlessly between their monitors and the Pen Display 24+ without having to put the stylus down and reach for a mouse.

The Pen Display 24+ also has a fanless design, said to provide near-silent operation, while remaining cool. It also comes with everything you need to get started, including a Tilt Stand, which can be set between 16 and 72 degrees, the two styluses and a pen case, the Quick Keys remote, Bluetooth dongle, spare nibs, drawing glove, cleaning cloth, and all cables. The Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ is available now and priced at $1,899 / £1,850.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like...

Here are the best drawing tablets and pen displays. Check out my review of the Xencelabs Pen Display 16. And here's how I edit photos with an Apple Pencil and my iPad Pro.