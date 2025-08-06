Drone rumor communities are full of details about the new SkyRover X1 drone, highlighting its similarities to the DJI Mini 4 Pro, asking the inevitable question: "Is this the brand that will replace DJI in the USA?" as the threatened ban is increasingly likely to take effect.

The new SkyRover X1 isn't simply a rebadged DJI Mini 4 Pro, it has a very different shell – so much so that the batteries won't quite fit and the controllers are not compatible. More tellingly, the brand doesn't have much of a web presence but has got its product, the X1, on sale through Amazon in the USA (and only the USA).

This isn't the first time that we've seen a rebadged DJI-like drone, either – the brand Anzu Robotics appeared a few months ago with a green version of the Mavic 3. That seemed to be produced under some kind of license, but the main American legal frustration at the time was a ban for commercial and governmental entities.

Now, come the end of 2025, DJI products might all be banned from FCC approval, leaving the American consumer market unavailable to the company. It'd make sense, then, for another brand to step in.

That's why it is interesting that YouTubers have found the app for the new SkyRover X1 so fascinating – as it has a lot in common with DJI's software.

Perhaps, in the long run, the question Americans will need to ask themselves is whether this is sustainable. How likely is another ban on this brand if the government determines that it is a sneaky solution, and how long will it take?

In that scenario, will manufacturer guarantees be honored?

Perhaps it will be of less significance if the political climate changes again, but I'd be concerned that people are using terms like "evidence" and "disguised" and that "security researchers" are involved (a note on Slashdot used just such accusatory language).

Or perhaps many will take the bet that a well-specced drone with a 48MP camera and all-round collision sensors will see them through a good few years anyway.

For now, though, this is still a sensible solution and one I've added to my guide to the best non-DJI drones.

